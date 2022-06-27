Every S'pore household to receive 10 antigen rapid test kits in July 2022

Every Singapore household will receive 10 antigen rapid test kits in July 2022.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong today (June 27) reported CNA.

Singapore is currently experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases, driven primarily by the Omicron subvariants known as BA.4 and BA.5.

Over the past four weeks, the proportions of Covid-19 cases caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants have been increasing steadily, from three per cent to eight per cent to 17 per cent, and finally 30 per cent last week.

Seniors urged to get booster shots

The severity of BA.4 and BA.5 infections is similar to that of earlier Omicron strains, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last week. The ministry also urged seniors aged 70 years and above to take their second booster shot.

Over the next two to three weeks, 25 mobile vaccination teams will be deployed to the heartlands, staying two to three days in each location, CNA reported,

These mobile vaccination teams will offer seniors aged 60 and above priority to walk in and get their shots.

10 Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres across Singapore operational

Further, the health ministry encouraged all eligible Singaporeans to complete their primary vaccination series and at minimum, get their first booster as soon as possible.

Those aged 12 and above can walk into any of 10 Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres (JTVCs) across Singapore to receive their primary vaccination and booster shots.

All except the centre at Bishan offer the Pfizer-BioNTech/ Comirnaty and Moderna/ Spikevax vaccines.

The Bishan JTVC offers the Pfizer-BioNTech/ Comirnaty and Novavax/ Nuvaxovid vaccines.

The list of 10 JTVCs can be found here.

Top image: Joshua Lee.