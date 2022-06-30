Man, 50, arrested after allegedly slashing another man, 75, at Jalan Bukit Merah

A 50-year-old man was arrested after allegedly slashing an older man on his head at Blk 111 Jalan Bukit Merah.

According to Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min), the 75-year-old man who was sitting outside the coffee shop watching people play chess.

The incident happened at around 11:15am on Jun. 29.

Videos circulating online show onlookers trying to throw chairs at the man as he ran towards the older man.

The older man wanted to escape but fell to the ground.

At this point, the 50-year-old man allegedly slashed him on his head.

Some onlookers immediately came forward to stop the attacker and pin him down with a chair.

The victim was sent to Singapore General Hospital and discharged on the same day after receiving seven stitches on his head, according to Shin Min.

Arrested

The 50-year-old was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

The two men are believed to be known to each other.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News and Patrick Tan/Facebook