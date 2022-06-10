Dormitory migrant workers in S'pore can visit community areas without exit pass from Jun. 24

Migrant workers residing in dormitories can visit community areas without an exit pass come Jun. 24, 2022.

New visit pass required for "popular places"

This is part of a "new mechanism" for dormitory migrant workers, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on June 10.

In addition to this, MOH is launching a new visit pass for migrant workers who wish to visit "popular places".

These places with high footfall are Chinatown, Geylang Serai, Jurong East and Little India, and the pass can be used on Sundays and/or public holidays.

Migrant workers will have to apply for these passes in order to visit the four places.

A total of 80,000 passes each applicable day

MOH said they will begin with 30,000 passes for Little India, 20,000 for Jurong East, and 15,000 each for Geylang Serai and Chinatown.

There will be up to a total of 80,000 of these passes available per Sunday or public holiday.

MOH said migrant workers do not need to apply for a pass to visit the four popular areas on weekdays, Saturdays, or non-public holidays.

Additionally, migrant workers do not need to apply for passes to visit other areas in Singapore for any day of the week.

Other MOH updates

Top image via Change.org