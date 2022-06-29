Those who recover from Covid-19 should still get booster: Ong Ye Kung

A Covid-19 wave expected to arrive in July or August 2022 has arrived earlier than expected, with 11,504 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Jun. 28.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung took to Facebook on Jun. 29 to address four commonly-asked questions about Covid-19 booster shots and who should take them.

He explained that booster shots are important because the original two-dose Covid-19 vaccines were developed against the "wild-type" Covid-19 strain.

However, with the Delta and Omicron variants, "three shots are needed to properly protect you against severe illness if infected."

Since Feb. 14, the Ministry of Health (MOH) considers one's fully-vaccinated status to have lapsed if they do not take a booster shot within 270 days of their second dose.

Those who have had Covid-19 should still get boosted

Ong said on Jun. 28 that those who have had Covid-19 should get boosted after 90 days.

"Having an infection is not a substitute for taking the jab," said Ong.

He explained that individuals react differently to Covid-19 infection and that it is "better for everyone to still take their booster or a third shot."

However, he said that recently infected people should wait for 90 days, or at least 28 days if they are "very eager".

"But the effect after 90 days would be better," he said.

Should those above 50 years old take a second booster shot?

Ong also addressed those in their 50s, 60s, and 70s who have been offered a second booster shot.

Ong said that data on protection against severe illness and hospitalisation for these age groups "remains very strong, 9 months after the first booster shot".

"This is why we did not say we strongly recommend that you take the shot, but said we are offering these shots," he explained.

But Ong said some in this group might want to take the second booster, depending on their situation.

He highlighted that some could be "living with the elderly, or have to travel, or have underlying illnesses that make them worried about their health".

"So judge your circumstances, and if you need to, just walk in and you will be able to take it," said Ong.

Those worried about mRNA vaccines can take Novavax vaccine

Addressing the question of whether one should change the type of vaccine when going for a booster jab, Ong said that "there is no need to change the vaccine" as "all the vaccines are very good and effective."

He acknowledged, however, that some may have concerns about mRNA vaccines.

For example, those who have underlying illnesses, or who experienced "a bit of reaction after the second or third shot."

Those with such concerns can take Novavax’s Nuvaxovid Covid-19 vaccine, Ong said, as it has high efficacy and is based on more traditional technology.

Upward trend in daily Covid-19 cases

The number of daily Covid-19 cases is on an upward trend, likely driven by the newer BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Jun. 27 that there is currently no need to tighten Covid-19 measures, though the possibility cannot be ruled out.

The government will make adjustments "if need be", said Wong.

Meanwhile, Singapore households can expect to receive 10 antigen rapid test kits in July 2022.

