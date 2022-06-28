M'sia woman riding pillion falls off bike & breaks bones after coconut lands on her

A woman in Malaysia has ended up in hospital after a freak accident which saw her struck on the head by a coconut.

Footage of the one-in-a-million incident has since gone viral on social media.

The video showed a motorcyclist and a passenger riding down Jalan Teluk Kumbar in Penang.

As they passed underneath a coconut tree, a coconut could be seen falling and landing atop the pillion rider's head.

The impact caused the woman to fall off the motorcycle, taking her helmet off in the process.

The woman rolled several meters down the road before coming to a stop in a heap.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist pulled over and rushed to her passenger's aid.

Several passersby helped by diverting traffic away from the fallen woman.

Woman broke her shoulder, hand, & 2 ribs

A user on Facebook, who goes by the name Yaya Gani, identified herself as the daughter of the unfortunate woman and as the sister of the motorcyclist.

She said her mother had regained consciousness but is being monitored at Penang Hospital.

"Her (my mother's) condition is quite serious. She broke her right shoulder, left hand, and two ribs," wrote the woman, urging others to pray for her mother's recovery.

She added that her younger sister was fine except for the trauma of being involved in the accident.

According to The New Straits Times, the coconut tree was set to be chopped down on Jun. 27.

Top image from Yaya Gani's Facebook page