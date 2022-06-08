Over 1,000 1-for-1 deals & flash promotions at Chope Great Shiok Sale on June 9, 2022

Those who love a good deal are in for a treat.

Chope Great Shiok Sale will be happening on June 9 with over 1,000 one-for-one F&B deals, starting from only S$1.

Expect flash promotions such as limited-time flash deals and extra discounts on popular categories such as buffet, halal, bubble tea and Japanese.

There will also be an extra S$8 off storewide with a minimum spend of S$120 with DBS cards & PayLah!, limited redemptions only:

PayLah! Code: PLGSS

DBS Code: DBSGSS (only on the Chope app)

Here are the top 10 one-for-one deals to look out for:

1. 8 degrees 8度空間-人文茶館

8 degrees 8度空間-人文茶館 is a family-friendly restaurant that started in 2012.

Boasting a 60-seater dining space, the team wanted to create an authentic Taiwan dining experience in Singapore to share what they love about Taiwan with customers.

Deal: 1-for-1 Signature Set Meal with Large BBT @ S$11.90 (U.P S$23.80)

Where: Jalan Besar and Serangoon outlets

When: Redeemable at any time

Choice of two mains:

Pork belly rice

Scallion chicken rice

Mee sua (choose one type)

Cold noodles

Pork belly udon

Choice of two drinks:

Bubble milk tea

Grass jelly milk tea

Bubble green tea

Honey green tea

2. Chong Qing Grilled Fish

Chong Qing Grilled Fish presents the best of grilled fish with Sichuan hotpot, as well as other classic and modern renditions of authentic Sichuan cuisine.

With its first dining concept set up in 2010, Chong Qing Grilled Fish fuses authentic Chinese cuisine with innovative modern creation; taking diners on a gastronomic and cultural experience.

Deal: 1-for-1 Lunch Set @ S$16.36 (U.P S$32.72)

Where: Chinatown, Bugis and Upper Thomson outlets

When: Only redeemable from Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4:30pm, last order at 4pm

Choice of any two of the following sets:

Sweet & Sour Pork with Lychee Set, which includes a choice of Starter, Stir Fry Broccoli, Fragrant rice and Cold Brew Tea

Double-Cooked Spicy Pork Slices Set, which includes a choice of Starter, Stir Fry Broccoli, Fragrant rice and Cold Brew Tea

King of Fried Rice Set, which includes Deep Fried Prawn Cake, Stir Fry Broccoli, Fragrant Rice and Cold Brew Tea

Deal: 1-for-1 Lunch Buffet @ S$30.48 (U.P S$60.96)

Where: Chinatown outlet only

When: Redeemable from Monday to Friday, 12pm to 5pm, last order at 4pm

3. 90 Minutes

Inspired by the streets of Seoul, the owners of 90 minutes aim to give customers a good meal in 90 minutes through Korean goodness, hence its name.

Diners will begin their meals with fish cake skewers, followed by Tteokbokki and Ramyeon in a hotpot, and their signature Fried Rice to finish off their meals.

Deal: 1-for-1 Korean Tteokbokki Hotpot Buffet, starting from S$18.71 (U.P. S$37.43)

Where: 9 Bras Basah Road, Rendezvous Hotel, #01-01, Singapore 189559

When: Redeemable from Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm or 5pm to 11pm, or all day on Saturday and Sunday

4. Wooloomooloo Steakhouse

According to Wooloomooloo, their steakhouse is among the best classic refineries of steakdom in this hemisphere, with years of experience from its namesake Hong Kong restaurant group.

Including everything that has made steakhouses its own genre - premium cuts, elegant décor and classic trimmings - Wooloomooloo is set to "steak" its claim as one of the premier houses in Singapore.

Deal: 1-for-1 5-Course Set Menu @ S$221.28 (U.P. S$442.55)

Where: 2 Stamford Road, Level 3 Swissotel The Stamford, Singapore 178882

When: Redeemable all day on Sunday to Thursday or only for lunch from Friday to Saturday

First Course: Australian Westhome Wagyu Carpaccio

Second Course: Cauliflower Veloute

Third Course: Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Fourth Course (choice of any one of the following sets):

Grilled Barramundi

Crispy Suckling Pig

Australian 150 Day Grain Fed Rib Eye

Nebraska 250 Day Grain Fed USDA Prime Rib Eye (supplement S$20)

Fifth Course (choice of any one of the following sets):

Wooloomooloo Cheesecake

Yuzu Citrus

5. Escape Restaurant

Look forward to a leisurely meal by the poolside at Escape Restaurant, located at Level 6 of One Farrer Hotel.

Take your pick from mouth watering grill entrées to innovative burgers, sizzling premium steaks, and a dazzling array of a la carte dishes and artisanal desserts.

Customers will also be able to quench their thirst with the restaurant’s new collection of fancy cocktails and swanky alcohols.

Deal: 1-for-1 Mains @ S$32.95 (U.P S$65.90)

Where: 1 Farrer Park Station Road, One Farrer Hotel, Singapore 217562

When: Redeemable at anytime

Choice of Mains that comes with two sides & one sauce:

- Miso Salmon 200gms

- BBQ Pork Ribs 250gms

Choice of Cold Sides:

- Curly Kale, Feta Cheese, Beetroot with Pine Nuts

- Vine Ripe Tomato with Plum Jus

- Coleslaw with Raisin

- Herbs Salad

Choice of Hot Sides:

- Sautéed Haricot Bean with Garlic & Bacon

- Buttery Charlotte Potato Puree

- Sautéed Spinach & Wild Mushroom

- Asparagus with Miso Béarnaise Sauce

- Truffles Fries

- Sweet Potato Fries

- Mushy Peas with Bacon & Mint

- Sambal Kang Kong

Choice of Sauces:

- Mushroom Cream Sauce

- Peppercorn

- Horseradish Cream

- Dijon Mustard

- Homemade BBQ

Choice of Mains that comes with Truffle & Herb Salad:

- Battered Guinness Fish & Chip 160gm

- Crispy “Har Cheong Kai” Chicken Burger

- 9” Jumbo Hotdog, Lettuce, Tomato & Gherkin

Choice of Mains that comes with Buttery Charlotte Potato Puree & Sauteed Haricot Bean with Garlic & Bacon:

- Braised Moroccan Lamb Shank with Spice

6. Shinsho Ramen

Look no further than Shinsho Ramen for fusion and specialty ramen offerings.

The restaurant’s signature homemade ramen soup is prepared by boiling meat and bones for more than twelve hours, resulting in a wonderfully milky white and smooth texture filled with collagen and other equally nutritious benefits.

Combined with their in-house fresh springy noodles, each and every bowl at the restaurant will bring diners on a gastronomic journey of Japan.

Deal: 1-for-1 Truffle Chicken Ramen @ S$13.60 (U.P. S$27.20)

Where: SingPost outlet only

When: Redeemable from Monday to Friday

7. Leeves

Leeves is a brand that focuses on satisfying the cravings of tea lovers in Singapore.

Their quality drinks promote healthy living by blending floral teas that complement each other to suit any palate.

Deal: 1-for-1 Signature Milk Tea @ S$4.50 (U.P S$9)

Where: Yio Chu Kang Bus Interchange, #01-04, Singapore 567728

When: Redeemable at anytime

Choice of two drinks, toppings not included:

Butterfly Pea Milk Tea

Lavender Milk Tea

Genmaicha Milk Tea

Earl Grey Milk Tea

8. Heartbreak Melts Ice Cream Cafe

Heartbreak Melts Ice Cream Cafe came about because the owners had their hearts broken and were looking to eat their feelings with ice cream.

They bought an ice cream machine and started churning out vegan ice creams they claim will make you forget your ex, your first crush, and even your imaginary celebrity spouses’ names.

Deal: 1-for-1 Single Scoop @ S$4 (U.P. S$8)

Where: 421 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-1163, Singapore 560421

When: Redeemable at anytime

9. KELE Roll Cake

KELE Roll Cake began when the owners brought home an idea for the popular Japanese roll cake, roru-keiki, after a family trip overseas.

What came after was the birth of KELE Roll Cake in 2017.

Since then, the recipe has been tweaked and re-tweaked countless times.

The result? Handmade, soft and fluffy cake that is rolled up with a light yet luscious filling.

Deal: 1-for-1 Premium Roll Cakes @ S$12.90 (U.P. S$25.80)

Where: Chinatown and VivoCity outlets

When: Redeemable at anytime

Choice of two roll cakes:

Sweet Potato Mochi Roll Cake (Seasonal Special)

Avocado Macadamia Roll Cake (Best-selling)

Ondeh Ondeh Roll Cake

Lychee Martini Roll Cake

Rum & Raisin Roll Cake

10. 8 Korean BBQ

8 Korean BBQ is a sleek, industrial-chic barbecue joint at Shaw Centre that prides itself on its meat know-how.

In true Korean style, you can have your meats seared unadorned, coated in a punchy marinade, or served up in a nourishing stew.

Stop by for funky Korean BBQ and experience some of the best meat the world has to offer.

Deal: 1-for-1 Set Menu @ S$69.44 (U.P. S$138.89)

Where: Shaw Centre outlet only

When: Redeemable at anytime

Exclusive deals at up to 50 per cent off

Besides these 10 one-for-one deals, there will be other exclusive deals at up to 50 per cent off, from popular restaurants such as:

BAKALAKI Greek Taverna

Blu Kouzina (Siglap)

The Assembly Ground

Hanjip Korean Grill House

Takeshi-San

Genius Central Singapore

Tenkaichi Japanese BBQ Restaurant

While cash vouchers can be applied on the full menu, they are not applicable with other in-house promotions such as Happy Hour.

Flash deals and extra discounts on certain categories

Get some of these exclusive deals at an even lower price with flash deals at 12pm, 6pm, and 9pm.

Last but not least, look out for extra discounts on certain categories at these timings, limited redemptions only:

12am to 11:59am

1pm to 11:59pm

12am to 11:59am: 1-for-1s and Japanese

Extra S$4 off with minimum spend of S$25 on one-for-one deals

CODE: 1FOR1GSS

Extra S$5 off with minimum spend of S$50 on Japanese deals

CODE: JAPGSS

1pm to 11:59pm: Desserts and Bubble Tea, Halal and Buffet

Extra S$2 off with minimum spend of S$10 on dessert and bubble tea deals

CODE: SWEETGSS

Extra S$4 off with minimum spend of S$40 on Halal deals

CODE: SEDAPGSS

Extra S$7 off with minimum spend of S$50 on buffet deals

CODE: BUFFETGSS

All information is correct at the time of writing.

