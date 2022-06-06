Delinquent student in China vows to return to school after teacher makes him experience construction job

In an effort to get a student to return to school, a teacher in China brought the student to the construction site where his mother worked.

Stopped going to school for 20 days

According to a June 1 Weibo post, the student, surnamed Yang, is 12 years old.

He had stopped going to school for 20 days after developing an addiction to online gaming.

Experienced his mother's construction work

Yang's teacher subsequently brought him to the construction site where his mother worked.

A video of Yang working at the construction site was uploaded in the Weibo post.

He can be seen moving some steel bars and working with other construction workers.

In the video, Yang's teacher said that he made Yang wake up at 4am to work at the construction site.

His teacher added:

"Yesterday, when [Yang's] mother said she earns around RMB200 (S$40.93) per day, [Yang] said it’s easy. Today, I’ve brought him to experience a day in his mother’s life. [...] We’ve also seen how his mother is on the construction site and let him experience it. No matter how much I say, the child would never know. It’s only when he's personally experienced it, he’d understand the hardship."

Decided to turn over a new leaf

After Yang saw and personally experienced his mother's daily work routine, he cried and decided to turn over a new leaf.

Upon arriving home, he diligently completed his homework.

His handwriting also became neater and more organised.

Yang said in the video:

"As my parents are not home, I became very bored. I started to play with my phone. I understand how difficult it is for my mother to earn money. When I grow up, I want to study hard to repay my mother."

According to the Weibo post, Yang will be returning to school.

