China's ambassador to New Zealand warns not to 'squander' relationship between the 2 nations

The Chinese ambassador to New Zealand has warned the South Pacific nation not to take for granted its image in China as a "green, clean, open, and friendly country".

In a speech delivered to the New Zealand Chinese Council on May 31, Wang Xiaolong — who began his role as ambassador in January 2022, according to Reuters — said New Zealand's positive image was "arguably the most potent marketing tool" for its products and services.

"It is thus incumbent upon us, as stakeholders in, and custodians of, the relationship, to protect it carefully, use it wisely, and make sure it will not be squandered."

Bloomberg reported that China was New Zealand's biggest trading partner.

The Asian nation buys 30 per cent of the latter's exports and supplies 24 per cent of its imports.

Despite the economic relationship, Wang stated that all was not "rosy" between Beijing and Wellington.

"Indeed, the relationship has got its fair share of challenges, the foremost of which is the way we address the differences between us," he said.

While conceding that some of the disputes were "inevitable" due to different historical and cultural backgrounds and economic development, Wang said it was important that disagreements be handled "constructively".

"So that they would not be blown out of proportions or, in the words of (New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern), be allowed to define our relationship," he added.

Wang's speech was followed by a series of tweets on Jun. 3, whereby he wrote that he had met with New Zealand's Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Met with Hon. Minister Mahuta yesterday. Reiterated China’s position on the recent US-NZ Joint Statement, and more importantly, compared notes on how China and NZ could steer the bilateral relations in the right direction to the benefit of both sides. — Wang Xiaolong (@AmbChina2NZ) June 2, 2022

"Reiterated China’s position on the recent US-NZ Joint Statement, and more importantly, compared notes on how China and NZ could steer the bilateral relations in the right direction to the benefit of both sides," he wrote.

"We also talked about how NZ and China could work together to support common development in Pacific island partners. We agreed that it is imperative to keep dialogues going at a time like this."

The West vs China in the Pacific?

Wang's remarks can be viewed against the backdrop of China's attempts to expand its influence over the Pacific region.

The Guardian wrote that a move to sign 10 Pacific Island nations up to a "sweeping regional security deal" appeared to "catch the west off guard".

Moreover, the Asian power has announced bilateral deals with the Solomon Islands, Samoa, and Kiribati.

These developments saw new Australian foreign minister Penny Wong making two tours of the Pacific, within nine days of being sworn in.

Her rounds ran parallel to a tour by her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

In addition, according to The South China Morning Post, Beijing was recently unnerved by a joint statement put out by New Zealand and the United States after Ardern met U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Financial Times reported that Ardern and Biden agreed to work closer with regard to security, a response to China’s moves in the Indo-Pacific region.

It all represents an escalation of U.S. and Chinese rivalry over the region, as both powers race to secure Indo-Pacific countries in trade and security pacts.

Top image from Wang Xiaolong's Twitter account and by Sulthan Auliya via Unsplash