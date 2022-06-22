Father of 2 works 2 jobs to help 7 children from needy families

A 35-year-old man, Yang Jun, from Anhui, China, is getting plaudits after his story was shared on Weibo.

According to SCMP, the father of two works two jobs and only finishes work at around midnight "and sometimes until 2 or 3am".

Yang works as a decoration worker by day and a chauffeur by night.

Yang is not only supporting his two children and his wife either. He is taking care of seven other children from struggling families.

Some of these children are paralysed, while others are orphans. According to SCMP, Yang makes sure to stop by each of their households once a month. He drops off basic necessities like rice, flour and cooking oil.

For school, he makes sure they all have new backpacks and clothes to start the year.

He also does little things like sending the children greetings during their birthdays.

According to the Weibo video, he started supporting the first child back in 2014.

Yang has no intention of stopping either. According to SCMP, he shared this sentiment:

“I will continue to assist them until they complete their studies,” Yang said. “I will do my best to help, even if it means experiencing bitterness in my own life so that the children will have a less difficult life in the future.”

Top images from Weibo