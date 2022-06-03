Back

Ex-Chinese local govt official in Hainan sentenced to death for bribery & insider trading

He received over 274 million yuan (S$56 million) worth of bribes between 2004 and 2020.

Irwan Shah | June 03, 2022, 01:39 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Tong Daochi, a former senior official of China's Hainan province, and an ex-securities regulator was sentenced to death for bribery and insider trading, reported China's official state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Tong also served as a standing committee member of the Hainan Provincial Committee — part of the Communist Party of China — and was former party chief in Sanya, a city in the named province.

A two-year reprieve was given to Tong, which means the sentence could be commuted to life imprisonment or to a fixed term at the end of the two years, as long as he is not convicted of more crimes, or has performed "meritorious service," according to Reuters.

Receiving Bribes

Tong joined the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in 2000 after taking up roles at high-profile organisations such as the World Bank and RAND Corp.

In the CSRC, he used his position to accept money and gifts amounting to over 274 million yuan (S$56 million) either by himself or those who knew him, according to Xinhua.

For the bribes received, he would help with matters regarding listing companies, business operations, financing borrowing and personnel promotion.

Insider Trading

The court also found that he made us of insider data from CSRC by disclosing it to his close relatives and close connections, who then bought stocks.

Between 2006 and 2007, Tong gained over 3.38 million yuan (S$694,000) in illegal profits as a result.

Granted a reprieve

Tong's "political rights" were stripped for life, with all his personal properties seized.

The Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court in Guangdong province said that the ill-gotten monies and benefits should be returned to the state treasury.

However, Tong's death sentence was suspended due to his remorsefulness and his cooperation during the investigation, including helping to return his "illegal gains".

 Related Stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Pexels/Kindel Media.

South Korea lifts quarantine mandate for unvaccinated travellers from Jun. 8, 2022

This is part of the government's efforts to restore pre-pandemic normalcy.

June 03, 2022, 12:56 PM

S'pore food distributor secures deal with Thai supplier to import 10 times more chicken

More chicken.

June 03, 2022, 12:28 PM

Royal Caribbean to resume international cruise from S'pore to M'sia from Jun. 30, 2022

Cruise to somewhere.

June 03, 2022, 12:18 PM

Set meals under S$11 & more with Grab from now till June 12, 2022

Meals as low as S$5.

June 03, 2022, 12:16 PM

FairPrice clarifies why chicken costs S$72.27: It's organic kampung chicken

Not all chickens are the same.

June 03, 2022, 03:24 AM

Elon Musk tells Tesla workers stop working from home or quit

"The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence," wrote the Tesla CEO.

June 03, 2022, 02:51 AM

S'pore man, 45, arrested for alleged revenge slashing on student, 21, at Geylang coffeeshop

The victim says he will be unable to work in the short-term, and is worried about how he will pay his school fees.

June 02, 2022, 09:26 PM

2022 Cabinet Changes: Extensive reshuffle or routine change?

A look at the upcoming reshuffle.

June 02, 2022, 08:48 PM

Next Covid-19 wave could hit S'pore in July or August: Ong Ye Kung

Ong said that Singapore can afford to be "quietly optimistic" about the new wave but people should not be complacent.

June 02, 2022, 08:12 PM

Man in India divorces wife for serving him Maggi noodles for breakfast, lunch & dinner

The "Maggi case".

June 02, 2022, 07:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.