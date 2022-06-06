Tan Kiat How, Rahayu Mahzam, & Eric Chua promoted after Cabinet reshuffle

On Jun. 6, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced his latest Cabinet reshuffle, naming Finance Minister Lawrence Wong as a new deputy Prime Minister.

Apart from Wong, three other cabinet members received promotions: Tan Kiat How, Rahayu Mahzam, and Eric Chua.

Tan Kiat How

Tan Kiat How has been promoted to Senior Minister of State.

The East Coast GRC MP will continue in the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and the Ministry of National Development.

Tan is a relative newcomer to politics, having been voted into Parliament during 2020's general elections.

Rahayu Mahzam

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also announced that Jurong GRC MP Rahayu Mahzam will be promoted to Senior Parliamentary Secretary and take up a new appointment in the Ministry of Law.

She will continue in the Ministry of Health but relinquish her previous appointment in MCI.

Rahayu first received the post of Parliamentary Secretary in 2020. She has served in parliament since 2015.

Eric Chua

Eric Chua has been promoted to Senior Parliamentary Secretary in PM Lee's cabinet.

Chua will continue to serve in the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Like Tan, Chua was first elected to parliament at GE2020 as a member of the People's Action Party's team for Tanjong Pagar GRC.

According to PMO, the promotions will take effect from Jun. 13, 2022.

