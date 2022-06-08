Back

Arnold's Fried Chicken in S'pore short of chicken breast & rib, but wing, drum & thigh available

Chicken wing lovers, good news.

Belmont Lay | June 08, 2022, 02:50 AM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Do you love fried chicken wing, drumstick, and thigh?

Always thought chicken breast meat is too dry and the rib portion too gamey?

Well, you're in luck.

Only wing, drum & thigh left

As a result of the recent chicken supply constraints, Arnold's Fried Chicken in Singapore announced that it is short of breast and rib parts -- but it is not exactly to the chagrin of everyone.

That is because they still have ample supply of wing, drum, and thigh parts, which are traditionally considered the juicier chicken parts and the more coveted bits that customers request for.

Not exactly bad news

The announcement of the chicken shortage was put up by Arnold's on June 7, 2022 in two back-to-back posts -- but they sound more like good news to consumers.

The first post informed customers about the shortage:

The second post four hours later reassured customers that other items, such as the spring chicken meal, will still be available and have apparently avoided the supply snag.

Reactions

In the comments section of the two posts, people did not appear too distraught about the loss of chicken breast and rib parts.

On the contrary, the responses were unanimously cheering the lack of chicken breast.

The comments ran along the lines of "Chicken wing anytime, please" to "I have always preferred wing and drumstick, no breast, thank you".

All photos via Arnold's Fried Chicken

S’pore & China need to understand each other’s context as they are ‘different’: Tan Chuan-Jin

He met China's Politburo member Wang Yang virtually.

June 08, 2022, 01:49 AM

Japan opens up to more foreign visitors, but guided tours are mandatory

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to open the country's borders with some caution.

June 07, 2022, 08:15 PM

Camille Vasquez flooded with offers from law firms & Hollywood after helping Johnny Depp win defamation suit

Vasquez shot to prominence after her performance in the defamation trial.

June 07, 2022, 07:38 PM

SCDF breaks window of car at Tiong Bahru to rescue boy, 1, trapped inside

The rescue operation took 15 minutes.

June 07, 2022, 07:31 PM

New Khatib Nature Corridor: 3 more parks & 80km of trails to be added in northern S'pore

Over 90ha of new green spaces will also be added.

June 07, 2022, 07:17 PM

Chinese influencer's livestream gets shut down after showing 'tank' ice cream a day before Tiananmen anniversary

A highly sensitive date in China.

June 07, 2022, 06:14 PM

Kate Pang backs up Andie Chen after rousing accusations from his ex

Chen and his ex broke up in 2011, but the accusations had recently surfaced on TikTok.

June 07, 2022, 06:12 PM

I worked out with the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 & Galaxy Buds2 for 2 weeks: Here’s how it kept me on track

A good companion.

June 07, 2022, 05:59 PM

Superior in Catholic order didn't make police report about sexual abuse as victims were 'insistent' on keeping matters private

The Ministry of Home Affairs previously stated that the law allows police reports to be lodged by persons other than the victim.

June 07, 2022, 04:23 PM

Orchard Road 'Beads Uncle' busker dies aged 80

Rest in peace.

June 07, 2022, 04:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.