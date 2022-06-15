Back

Amber Heard has not been fired from 'Aquaman 2': Spokesperson

Still in the movie.

Syahindah Ishak | June 15, 2022, 05:22 PM

A spokesperson for Amber Heard has denied a report that claimed the actress has been cut from the second "Aquaman" film and that her character, Mera, would be recast.

Report claimed she was cut from the movie

On Jun. 14, lifestyle site Just Jared reported information from an anonymous "insider" who claimed that Warner Bros. had decided to cut Heard out of the "Aquaman" sequel and recast her role in the movie.

The "insider" also alleged that the production would be doing reshoots with the other main cast, Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.

Her spokesperson denied the report

Following this report, Variety published an article on the same day, with a statement from Heard's spokesperson.

The spokesperson said, as reported by Variety: "The rumour mill continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane."

Just Jared later updated its original article, saying:

"Sources close to the Aquaman production have shot us an update, saying, 'Amber has not been completely cut from the film. She still has a small role.' Our other sources still say Amber will be recast but we’ll update our readers as more information rolls in."

How her controversy with Johnny Depp has affected her role in 'Aquaman'

In 2020, when reports first emerged alleging that Heard had abused Depp, an online petition was created, calling for Heard to be removed from "Aquaman 2".

Despite this, Heard told the media that she would continue her role in "Aquaman 2".

The petition is still ongoing as of today (Jun. 15, 2022), and has reached over four million signatures.

During the defamation trial between Heard and her former husband Johnny Depp in 2022, Heard alleged that Depp had made "false and defamatory statements" to get her fired from "Aquaman".

In her testimony, Heard also told the court that Depp's defamatory statements against her had caused her to receive a significantly reduced role in "Aquaman".

Depp eventually won the defamation case against Heard.

Top images via Amber Heard's Instagram page.

