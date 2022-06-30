Adrian Pang to direct NDP 2022 show segment

Veteran actor Adrian Pang will be directing the show segment of this year's National Day Parade (NDP), according to The Straits Times (ST).

The Story Of Us

Pang, 56, co-founder of local theatre company Pangdemonium, will bring his theatre experience to direct The Story Of Us.

The Story Of Us comprises five chapters and will tell the collective journey of Singaporeans, including frontliners, social and community groups and our families, over the last two years of Covid-19.

According to CNA, more than 2,000 performers are involved in the segment.

The performance will be held at The Float @ Marina Bay to an audience of about 25,000 to 26,000 people, reported ST.

It will be hosted by radio DJs Joakim Gomez and Sonia Chew, theatre actress Siti Khalijah, and comedian Rishi Budhrani.

It will be broadcasted live.

First time directing NDP

According to ST, this is the first time Pang will be directing the NDP show.

Pang had previously hosted in 2013.

Pang also said that while he was a bit of a "wild card" as a creative director due to his independent streak, the experience has been "a barrel of laughs, in the best way possible", ST reported.

A film written by Singaporean filmmaker Ken Kwek will also be interwoven with the live performance.

The 15-minute film, titled Connections, follows a large cast of characters as they support and help one another "navigate the currents" of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to CNA, Kwek shared that the beauty of the film, compared to that of the NDP parade, is that it allows one to zoom in on the "little intimate moments".

“(The film is about) showing people the very ordinary deeds that we take for granted every single day that help us get through difficulties. And these ordinary deeds, although they may seem ordinary, are quite exceptional because everybody's had to be exceptional to be able to go through these times."

Top images via Adrian Pang Facebook and NDPeeps