Archbishop William Goh to be S'pore's first cardinal

Archbishop and leader of Singapore's Catholic Church William Goh will be appointed a cardinal, making him the first in Singapore to hold the position.

Pope Francis announced on Sunday (May 29) that he will be appointing 21 new cardinals in August this year, according to The New York Times.

The new cardinals come from all around the world, including India, South Korea, Brazil and East Timor, a reflection of the Pope's efforts to reinforce the Church's global reach.

Cardinals are second in rank behind the Pope himself, and will be able to vote in papal elections if they are below 80 years old.

Singapore Catholic Church "honoured" over new appointment

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said in a statement on Sunday that they were "honoured" to have Goh, 64, elevated to the position of cardinal.

"His Grace is deeply humbled by this new appointment of the Holy Father, Pope Francis. However, Archbishop William is conscious that this honour and new responsibility conferred on him is also a recognition of the contribution of the faithful in the archdiocese for helping him to build a vibrant, evangelising and missionary church," the statement read.

It added that the appointment calls for him to serve not just the Archdiocese of Singapore, but also comes with expectations to assist "the Holy Father in the task of governing the Universal Church."

Archbishop of Singapore for almost 10 years

Goh has held the position of Archbishop of Singapore for almost 10 years and was appointed to the position on May 18, 2013.

He is the fourth Archbishop of Singapore, and was ordained as a priest in Singapore in 1985, according to the Church's website.

Goh will be one of six new cardinals from Asia, reported The Straits Times.

Top photo via Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore