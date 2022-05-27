Old-school Waffletown reopens on May 31 at NEWest in Clementi

The beloved old-school fast food eatery Waffletown is back.

Officially opening on May 31

Speaking to Mothership, a Waffletown spokesperson said the fast food joint is currently open, but is in its soft launch state.

It will open its doors officially on May 31.

The new outlet is situated on the first level at NEWest, a shopping mall located in the vicinity of Clementi.

Those planning to pay a visit can expect to reunite with Waffletown's famous fried chicken, or Clucky Lucky Fried Chicken, and Belgium waffles.

However, not all favourite menu items will be making an immediate comeback just yet.

The spokesperson said the menu will be limited while the eatery is in its opening stages.

"We seek your kind understanding while we try our best to provide the highest level of service possible during this initial period," added the spokesperson.

Here's a sneak preview of the menu at Waffletown:

Waffletown at NEWest

Address: 1 West Coast Drive #01-106 Singapore 128020

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm everyday except Monday

Previous Waffletown stories

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, This is a new job ad. If you’re good atleading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out

Top image courtesy of Waffletown.