Old-school Waffletown reopens on May 31 at NEWest in Clementi

Hello, fried chicken and Belgium waffles.

Fiona Tan | May 27, 2022, 05:16 PM

The beloved old-school fast food eatery Waffletown is back.

Officially opening on May 31

Speaking to Mothership, a Waffletown spokesperson said the fast food joint is currently open, but is in its soft launch state.

It will open its doors officially on May 31.

The new outlet is situated on the first level at NEWest, a shopping mall located in the vicinity of Clementi.

Image courtesy of Waffletown.

Those planning to pay a visit can expect to reunite with Waffletown's famous fried chicken, or Clucky Lucky Fried Chicken, and Belgium waffles.

However, not all favourite menu items will be making an immediate comeback just yet.

The spokesperson said the menu will be limited while the eatery is in its opening stages.

"We seek your kind understanding while we try our best to provide the highest level of service possible during this initial period," added the spokesperson.

Here's a sneak preview of the menu at Waffletown:

Image courtesy of Waffletown.

Waffletown at NEWest

Address: 1 West Coast Drive #01-106  Singapore 128020

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm everyday except Monday

Top image courtesy of Waffletown.

