Japanese sushi chain Sushiro to end 100 yen sushi due to inflation

Sushiro Japan's famous ¥100 (S$1.07) sushi plates will officially be phased out, thanks to inflation.

The chain's price increase will occur throughout Japan from Oct. 1, 2022.

Several factors, such as the depreciating yen to a 20-year low, as well as the war in Ukraine, have also impacted the price of salmon and other seafood products.

Reuters reported that core consumer prices have risen to 1.9 per cent in Japan compared to the same time last year.

Koichi Mizutome, president of food and life Cos. said almost 70 per cent of raw materials are imported into Japan, reported Nikkei Asia.

Price changes

The sushi in Sushiro Japan is served on plates that come in three different colours -- yellow, red, and black.

The planned pricing changes are as follows:

Yellow dish

Current: 110 yen (S$1.18)

Oct. 1: 120 yen (S$1.29)

Red Dish

Current: 165 yen (S$1.77)

Oct. 1: 180 yen (S$1.93)

Black Dish

Current: 330 yen (S$3.54)

Oct. 1: 360 yen (S$3.86)

Sushiro Singapore

There are currently six Sushiro restaurants in Singapore.

They last revised their pricing in January 2022.

Since the inception of its first store in 1984, the Sushiro chain has established a strong presence in Japan, with over 600 restaurants blanketing the archipelago.

Its affordable price has made it the kaiten sushi joint — fast-food style sushi — of choice among the Japanese.

The chain has been steadily expanding across Asia, including other locations like Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Top photo from Sushiro website.