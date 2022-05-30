Back

Huge clouds of smoke over HarbourFront area after boat at Keppel Bay Vista catches fire

The smoke could be seen from Alexandra View, which is around 5km away.

Sulaiman Daud | May 30, 2022, 01:53 PM

Several people spotted huge clouds of thick, dark-coloured smoke over the HarbourFront area on Monday, May 30.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they were "at scene" at Marina at Keppel Bay and also shared that a vessel berthed at the Keppel Bay Vista pier was on fire.

Smoke seen

At around 12pm, a Mothership reader called Seyed shared a video of the clouds of smoke emanating from behind the Reflections at Keppel Bay condominium complex.

Video courtesy of Seyed.

Seyed claimed that the smoke was coming from a "boat", presumably in the bay, although the video does not show it.

Another Mothership reader sent a video of smoke from the Keppel Bay area, taken from an Alexandra View apartment building, 42 storeys up.

Alexandra View is around 5km away from Keppel Bay.

Video from a Mothership reader.

Another Mothership reader shared photos of the smoke clouds from her HarbourFront Centre office.

Photo courtesy of Rachel.

Photo courtesy of Rachel.

One Mothership reader in the HarbourFront area also spotted the clouds of black smoke, with curious passers-by stopping to take a look.

Video from a Mothership reader.

SCDF extinguished the fire

Speaking to Mothership, an SCDF spokesperson confirmed that SCDF personnel were at the scene, specifically at the "pier".

At around 1:20pm, the SCDF shared a post on Facebook confirming that a vessel berthed at a pier at Keppel Bay Vista was on fire.

The SCDF was alerted at 11:30am and arrived at the scene.

"Firefighters from Marina Bay Fire Station and Alexandra Fire Station, with assistance from staff of the premises, immediately deployed three water jets and three hosereels from the pier to surround the vessel. This was to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other vessels.

Firefighters from Brani Marine Fire Station and a vessel from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) were also involved in the firefighting operation."

Photo from SCDF.

The SCDF said that the fire was extinguished in about an hour, and confirmed there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

You can see the post here.

Top image from Mothership contributors.

