Back

Managing agent for Sengkang Town Council cites labour issues for not putting in new tender bid

The contract of the current managing agent will expire at the end of January 2023.

Matthias Ang | May 19, 2022, 07:10 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A tight labour market has been cited by the current managing agent of Sengkang Town Council (SKTC), EM Services, as the reason why it did not take part in the tender for the management of the town council, CNA reported.

On May 17, SKTC announced that it had not received any bids for a managing agent during a tender exercise in April.

Explaining why it did not participated in the tender, EM Services said it was only managing a part of SKTC and that such management "requires many people".

In addition, the tight labour market means that it is "not easy" to find the right people with the relevant set of skills.

"As such, we have decided to give it a miss for this tender," its CEO, Tony Khoo, was quoted as saying.

Current contract will expire at the end of Jan. 2023

Currently, the Buangkok, Compassvale and Rivervale divisions are managed by EM Services, which will end its contract on Jan. 31, 2023.

Direct management by SKTC of these divisions will then commence.

As for the Anchorvale division, it has been managed by SKTC since Oct. 31, 2021, with its daily operations handled by staff hired directly by the town council.

SKTC said it inherited two managing contracts from its predecessors.

Background on Sengkang GRC and managing agents

The chair of Sengkang Town Council is Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament He Ting Ru.

WP MP Louis Chua is its vice chair.

Another WP MP Jamus Lim is an elected member of the town council.

Sengkang GRC was formed shortly before the General Election in 2020.

There are four wards in the GRC.

The Buangkok, Compassvale and Rivervale divisions were managed by EM Services, under the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town council.

These three wards came under the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and Punggol East SMC.

The Anchorvale division was managed by CPG Facilities under the Ang Mo Kio Town Council.

It was previously under Sengkang West SMC.

EM Services is a joint venture between the Housing Board and Keppel Land Limited.

The managing agent manages 10 of Singapore's 17 town councils.

These 10 town councils comprise Sengkang, Sembawang, Marsiling-Yew Tee, Tampines, Pasir Ris-Punggol, East Coast, Jalan Besar, Tanjong Pagar, Holland-Bukit Panjang and West Coast.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Sengkang GRC/Facebook

Balenciaga criticised for selling filthy garbage sneakers for S$2,590

Has high fashion gone too far?

May 19, 2022, 06:56 PM

Crave’s founder upholds family tradition of giving back by donating proceeds to charity this Hari Raya

Crave will donate part of their proceeds to help out the needy.

May 19, 2022, 06:55 PM

We bought & tried Jeanette Aw's S$60 brownies. Now we know why it's S$60.

This article is *not* sponsored.

May 19, 2022, 06:19 PM

S’porean, 29, living with ‘unseen’ rare incurable disease that will eventually render her paralysed

Despite the fact that Emily Ho suffers from a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness, the 29-year-old visual artist shares with us why she’s a lot stronger than you might think.

May 19, 2022, 06:09 PM

M'sian girl, 15, sent to ICU after teacher made class run 30 laps as some students didn't do homework

Collective punishment questioned.

May 19, 2022, 05:50 PM

Man accused of using marked playing cards, asks guests if they're trying to cheat him instead

Who is cheating who?

May 19, 2022, 05:38 PM

S'pore & Indonesia in discussions over new port in Central Java: Lawrence Wong

The location of the port has yet to be determined.

May 19, 2022, 05:10 PM

Lawyer who took upskirt photos & outraged modesty of colleague gets struck off the rolls

The man did not turn up for any of the disciplinary proceedings.

May 19, 2022, 04:57 PM

Local Chinese govts using funds meant for tackling poverty for mass Covid-19 testing instead: FT

China has voiced its confidence in maintaining its "zero-Covid" strategy while still being able to achieve economic growth.

May 19, 2022, 04:36 PM

Japanese sushi chain Sushiro to end 100 yen sushi due to inflation

End of an era.

May 19, 2022, 04:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.