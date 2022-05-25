Sembawang coffeeshop fight sees man attacked by 2 others with plastic chairs & fists

A tranquil evening in a neighbourhood in Singapore's north was interrupted by a ruckus that turned violent in the evening of May 24.

"I was washing the dishes after my kids were asleep when suddenly I heard a loud noise," said a Mothership reader.

"From my house, I shouted 'oi! oi! Quiet lah!' Then in a few seconds they started to fight."

Attacked with plastic chairs and a punch

Videos sent by the reader showed a man being assailed by several others wielding plastic chairs and fists at about 10:45pm.

The fight appears to have started in the coffeeshop at 115 Canberra Walk, before spilling out onto the road.

In the footage, two men clad in black can be seen raining vicious blows to another man's — dressed in an unbuttoned shirt — head with plastic chairs. A third man in black pulls the besieged man away from the attack.

Yet, the men with chairs continue their attack, pursuing the man onto the nearby road.

Having taken several hard knocks, the man — now flat on his bum in the middle of the road — receives one more punch to the face.

The final strike appears to awaken something within him; the seemingly downed foe removes his shirt, uses it to wipe his face, and appears to lunge at an individual.

"I'm going to die"

The next time we see the man, he is once again seated in the middle of the road.

Onlookers to the scuffle appear to be consoling him as one of his attackers is herded away.

"I'm going to die," shouts the man angrily in Mandarin, amidst other indiscernible chatter.

He then gets off the floor and seemingly walks back into the coffeeshop.

A last video sent to Mothership shows police and emergency services at the scene of the scuffle.

The reader who sent in the videos said that he did not see if anyone was apprehended.

Top image from Mothership reader