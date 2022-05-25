Back

Sembawang coffeeshop fight sees man attacked by 2 others with plastic chairs & fists

The fight appears to have started in the coffeeshop at 115 Canberra Walk, before spilling out onto the road.

Andrew Koay | May 25, 2022, 02:10 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A tranquil evening in a neighbourhood in Singapore's north was interrupted by a ruckus that turned violent in the evening of May 24.

"I was washing the dishes after my kids were asleep when suddenly I heard a loud noise," said a Mothership reader.

"From my house, I shouted 'oi! oi! Quiet lah!' Then in a few seconds they started to fight."

Attacked with plastic chairs and a punch

Videos sent by the reader showed a man being assailed by several others wielding plastic chairs and fists at about 10:45pm.

The fight appears to have started in the coffeeshop at 115 Canberra Walk, before spilling out onto the road.

In the footage, two men clad in black can be seen raining vicious blows to another man's — dressed in an unbuttoned shirt — head with plastic chairs. A third man in black pulls the besieged man away from the attack.

Yet, the men with chairs continue their attack, pursuing the man onto the nearby road.

Having taken several hard knocks, the man — now flat on his bum in the middle of the road — receives one more punch to the face.

The final strike appears to awaken something within him; the seemingly downed foe removes his shirt, uses it to wipe his face, and appears to lunge at an individual.

"I'm going to die"

The next time we see the man, he is once again seated in the middle of the road.

Onlookers to the scuffle appear to be consoling him as one of his attackers is herded away.

"I'm going to die," shouts the man angrily in Mandarin, amidst other indiscernible chatter.

He then gets off the floor and seemingly walks back into the coffeeshop.

A last video sent to Mothership shows police and emergency services at the scene of the scuffle.

The reader who sent in the videos said that he did not see if anyone was apprehended.

Top image from Mothership reader

Anytime Fitness Tanjong Pagar apologises for Instagram story with racial slur

Oh no.

May 25, 2022, 01:48 PM

Phenomenal iridescent clouds spotted around S'pore on May 24

A rare sight.

May 25, 2022, 12:17 PM

Toy store refunds S$5,800 to father of boy who broke golden Teletubby after public backlash

The company released a second statement, after deleting the first.

May 25, 2022, 11:36 AM

Chan Chun Sing doesn't discuss grades with his children, shares parenting tips with Christopher Lee

What Chan emphasised to his children from the start is to have “determination and discipline”.

May 25, 2022, 11:01 AM

Japan has squarish 1-person ramen cooker made for instant noodles

Ramen.

May 25, 2022, 10:31 AM

At least 18 children & teacher killed in Texas primary school shooting

According to media reports, the gunman is suspected of having murdered his grandmother earlier as well.

May 25, 2022, 09:37 AM

Up to 80% off Hotels & Experiences in S’pore, Thailand, Bali & more from May 25 to 31, 2022

Mark your calendars.

May 24, 2022, 07:10 PM

Over 100 cannabis plants seized at M'sia plantation, former diplomat & son arrested

Believed to be one of the biggest seizures in Malaysian narcotics history.

May 24, 2022, 07:00 PM

S'porean woman, 32, sets new national record with 174m freedive

Ong has been funding her own training, competition travel and entry fees.

May 24, 2022, 06:53 PM

Train fault causes 3-hour disruption on Bukit Panjang LRT line

Passengers were seen disembarking the train and walking along the track.

May 24, 2022, 06:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.