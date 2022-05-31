Back

Miss flying? Get boarding feeling at Bugis MRT station on June 6 during emergency preparedness exercise.

Just like flying without the flying part.

Belmont Lay | May 31, 2022, 07:13 PM

Commuters using Bugis MRT station from 10am to 4pm on Monday, June 6 may be selected to undergo security screening and asked to go through metal detector checks and have their belongings scanned by X-ray machines.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA), SBS Transit and SMRT Trains said an emergency preparedness exercise, Exercise Station Guard, will be carried out on that day and commuters are advised to factor in additional travel time.

Those with bulky items may require more time for such checks, they said.

The exercise aims to strengthen security in public places and is part of the national SGSecure movement to build resilience in the community against security threats, particularly from terror attacks, the joint May 31 news release said.

It also serves to raise public awareness of the security threats which Singapore faces and familiarise commuters on how they should respond in the event of an emergency on the public transport network, they added.

They said: “During the exercise, commuters entering the station and heading to the East-West Line platform will be directed towards the fare gates near exits B and C, while commuters heading to the Downtown Line platform will be directed to the fare gates near exits E and F.”

Commuters must also keep their masks on while going through the security screening as part of the current requirement when commuting on public transport.

LTA and Singapore’s public transport operators have been conducting Exercise Station Guard on a regular basis since February 2018.

Top photo via Janil Puthucheary Facebook

