Rain expected in S'pore over 4 days but max temperatures still 34°C

The start of June will be marked by at least four days of thundery showers, according to forecasts by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

The four-day outlook as of May 31 shows that thundery showers are expected daily, from tomorrow (Jun. 1) to Saturday (Jun. 4).

The forecast is for morning thundery showers on Jun. 1 and Jun. 2, and for afternoon thundery showers on Jun. 3 and Jun. 4.

Thundery showers are also expected on May 31, mainly over northern and eastern Singapore in the late afternoon.

The wet weather expected over the next few days will come after a period of extremely hot weather of around 34°C.

Weather conditions can feel hotter than they actually are because of factors like ambient air temperature, relative humidity, wind speed.

Daily maximum temperatures at 34°C

Even with the rain forecasted over the next few days, the maximum temperature over the next few days remains at 34°C.

The month of May started off with warm and wet weather.

The second half of the month was relatively drier, and the daily maximum temperatures reached highs of around 36°C on some days.

For the first half of May, the highest daily maximum temperature of 36.7°C was recorded at Admiralty on May 13, 2022.

This is the highest temperature ever recorded in Singapore in May, surpassing the previous record high of 36.5°C on May 16, 2010 and May 3, 2016, said MSS.

