Punggol pasar malam happening for real from May 28-June 12, 2022

The Punggol pasar malam is starting on May 28, 2022.

It will run for more than two weeks till June 12.

It will be held at the field beside Punggol MRT station.

This is the latest announcement according to the organiser, TLK Events and Lighting.

The Punggol pasar malam was initially scheduled to run from April 17 to May 2, but was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Other upcoming roving night markets will be held throughout May and June at Tanjong Pagar, Bukit Batok, Woodlands, and Pasir Ris.

All photos via TLK Events and Lighting