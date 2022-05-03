Driver of M'sian Proton X50 caught on camera scratching Honda Civic in Jalan Besar

A man driving a Malaysian-registered Proton X50 was caught on camera scratching a Honda Civic in Singapore.

The vandal's antics were recorded by a nearby car's dashboard-mounted camera and later uploaded to TikTok by user @benjunior_87 on May 2.

Man scratches both sides of car

Text overlaid on the video as well as timestamps on the dashcam footage indicated that the incident took place at around 11:40am on May 2, 2022.

The incident also appeared to have taken place along Jalan Berseh, near New World Centre.

A man wearing a white polo shirt, sunglasses, a mask and carrying an umbrella could be seen walking towards a parked red Honda Civic and using an unidentified item to scratch the left side of the car.

He did this in broad daylight, with other people milling about in the area.

He then walked around the back of the car and continued scratching its right side.

He then returned to his dark grey Proton X50 parked in the middle of the road.

Here's the video:

Car scratched because of apparent parking dispute

The TikTok user wrote: "This is Singapore, why do you need to do this?"

A picture showing the damage to the Honda Civic was also uploaded:

The user also uploaded a photo of the car that the man drove, which was a dark grey Proton X50 that bore a Malaysian car plate.

The man's almost inexplicable act of vandalism made many who saw the video wonder what the driver of the red Honda Civic could have done to deserve this.

Replying to comments, the TikTok user explained that it was a parking lot dispute that triggered this reaction by the Proton driver.

The user also said in the comments that a police report had been lodged.

