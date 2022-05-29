Back

Stall owner & mother with 2 kids squabble over S$2 change given in coins outside People's Park Centre

According to onlookers, the stall owners would often argue with their customers.

Zi Shan Kow | May 29, 2022, 06:53 PM

A hot-tempered stall owner was accused of throwing a cup at his customer near the entrance of People's Park Centre on May 28 afternoon.

Unhappy over change given in coins

A passerby, surnamed Chua, was at a nearby shop getting his watch repaired when the incident took place at 1:10pm.

He told Shin Min Daily News that a woman who was with her two children had bought two drinks and paid with a S$10 note.

The female stall owner apparently returned her S$2 worth of change with a bunch of 10- and 20-cent coins.

The woman was unhappy and started arguing with the stall owner as she believed she saw that they had S$2 notes.

Chua said the mother did not have a bad attitude, but the female owner grew increasingly loud and fierce.

"Afterwards, I saw an obvious scratch mark on the mother's neck. There was a plastic cup on the ground, I think someone threw it at her," said Chua.

The male stall owner standing next to the cash register was also reportedly hitting a kitchen knife on the countertop in an attempt to scare the mother.

Stall owners known to be hot tempered

Another person who works nearby told Shin Min that this is not the first time something like this has happened at the stall.

She said that she would overhear the couple arguing with customers once every few days.

"Both of them are hot tempered. When they are unhappy, they would start shouting at their customers."

Chua shared that he has seen the stall owner lose his temper more than once.

The woman's young daughter who was present had started crying hysterically out of fear.

Chua eventually called the police as he was afraid that things would escalate.

At least six police officers arrived at the scene.

In a police statement provided to Shin Min, a 37-year-old woman was conscious when conveyed to hospital.

A 23-year-old man is assisting with the ongoing investigations.

Top image by Shin Min Daily News.

