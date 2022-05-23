48-year-old man shot dead in New York subway attack on May 22

A 48-year-old man, Daniel Enriquez, was fatally shot in the chest by an unidentified gunman while commuting in a New York City subway on May 22, 2022, reported New York Times.

What happened?

According to witnesses, a man was seen walking back and forth in the same train carriage when the vehicle was crossing the Manhattan Bridge.

Unprokoved, he took out a gun and shot Enriquez at close range. Commuters were left horrified.

The train stopped at Canal Street station in Manhattan, and the gunman promptly left the scene as soon as New York City Police Department's (NYPD) officers arrived. Emergency services tried to revive Enriquez but he was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital afterwards.

The NYPD revealed that the suspect and the victim didn't appear to know each other and had not met prior to the incident according to Reuters.

NYPD chief of department Kenneth Corey said the gunman was still at large.

According to CNN, Corey described the suspect as a "dark-skinned male who is heavyset with a beard" last seen wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and white sneakers.

We’re working closely with @MTA & have offered @NYPDnews assistance as they investigate the fatal shooting that took place on a Q train this morning. My heart breaks for the victim’s family. Everyone deserves to feel safe on our subways. I’ll keep fighting to make that a reality. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 22, 2022

The governor of New York State Kathy Hochul, expressed her condolences to the victim's family on Twitter. She also said she would "work closely" with NYPD in their investigation.

Subway attacks

Previously, a gunman opened fire and set off smoke grenades in a Brooklyn subway. The incident on Apr. 12, 2022, left 23 people injured according to New York Times.

In January this year, a 40-year-old Asian-American woman Michelle Alyssa Go was shoved to her death in front of an oncoming train in New York City by a 61-year-old homeless man.

