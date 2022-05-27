Back

China McDonald's does chocolate mochi mini burger, prawn patty & pineapple burger for Children's Day

Mochi for life.

Belmont Lay | Lee Wei Lin | May 27, 2022, 07:11 PM

China is celebrating Children's Day on June 1, 2022.

To add some flavour to this day for the young ones, McDonald's in China has launched a range of fascinating items on its menu along with its space exploration theme.

Their tagline? "A taste that comes from the stars. Do you want to try it?"

The items, from the top, clockwise, are: Galaxy soda, sea salt coconut McFlurry, star-shaped hash browns, blueberry cheese pie, sausage and bacon mini burger, chocolate mochi mini burger, and a regular-sized burger that comes with a deep-fried prawn patty and slice of pineapple.

They also have green pepper and sour plum flavoured dips for those who want some extra flavour.

To top it off, McDonald's China has prepared 20,000 helmet toys that can play music and even comes with a voice-changing function.

Reviews of the new items were largely positive, according to comments culled from Weibo.

The entire set of items sans the pie and sauces:

The two mini burgers:

The chocolate mochi mini burger looks like Filet-O-Fish in dessert form:

The sausage and bacon mini burger:

The only full-sized burger:

Potato stars:

And the fizzy blue drink:

Someone microwaved the chocolate mochi burger and it turned extremely gooey, but apparently still tasted great:

Top photos via China McDonald's & Weibo

