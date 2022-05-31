Back

Man seen spying on foreign workers relaxing at Jurong East field with binoculars for several months

The man has reportedly been doing this since the start of 2022.

Matthias Ang | May 31, 2022, 04:05 PM

A man has been observed spying on foreign workers relaxing at a field in Jurong East for several months, Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reported.

According to a SMDN reader surnamed Huang, she had noticed the man every Sunday, since the beginning of this year, sitting on an overhead bridge with a pair of binoculars.

The bridge is located near Blk 114 on Jurong East Street 13.

As for the field, it is popular with both migrant and domestic workers on Sunday for picnics and games, among other activities, Huang, who is 50 years old, added.

Puts down his binoculars whenever someone passes by

Huang elaborated:

"Every Sunday when I return to my mother's place, I see the uncle sitting in a corner of the overhead bridge, using a pair of binoculars to look at the field."

Huang added that the man will also put down his binoculars whenever he realises that someone is passing by.

She said that while she did not take much notice of his behaviour at first, she eventually began to find it strange and has since come to suspect that the man is spying on the domestic and migrant workers socialising.

Likely spying on the intimate behaviour between the domestic and migrant workers

SMDN further reported that it is likely the man has been spying on intimate behaviour occurring between the domestic and migrant workers at the field.

Foreign workers who spoke to one of the outlet's journalists said they were aware they were being watched by the man, and that he does not appear when it rains.

When asked by the Chinese daily about his behaviour, the man said that he was not peeping as the field is a public space.

Meanwhile, Huang has criticised the man's actions as intolerable and highlighted that foreign workers also deserve their privacy.

Top collage photos by Shin Min Daily News

