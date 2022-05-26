Man shot dead in broad daylight in Kedah, M'sia after eating with wife & kids

A 36-year-old man in Malaysia was killed on the spot in broad daylight after he was allegedly shot eight times at close range by four masked gunmen on the street in a suspected act of revenge killing.

The incident, which occurred on May 25 at 12pm at Sungai Petani, Kedah, was reported by Malaysia Chinese media Oriental Daily and Sin Chew Daily, as well as English media Free Malaysia Today and New Straits Times.

The deceased man's wife and children were at the scene at the time of the shooting.

The man was reportedly shot multiple times in the head and body.

The wife and children of the victim were reportedly so shocked that they broke down and cried on the spot in front of an eatery.

One of the workers in the area said he heard sounds popping and thought it might have been firecrackers.

The victim had reportedly just eaten with his wife and children at the nearby eatery.

Rode motorcycles

The four men who suddenly appeared were on two motorcycles that rode out from the back alley of a restaurant.

One of the assailants reportedly even got off the motorcycle and fired multiple shots at the victim's head.

Witnesses said the four assailants had their faces covered, and they wore gloves.

According to the Chinese press, Kedah state police said the deceased had just left the restaurant with his wife, children and friends with packed food.

The victim was about to get into the car when he was shot dead.

Malaysia police said checks revealed that the victim was wanted in connection with gang-related activities and drug trafficking, and is investigated under the Security Offenses (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

The motive of the shooting is still being investigated.

