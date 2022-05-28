Ex-Navy Seal Ken Rhee faces investigations for fighting in Ukraine after returning to Korea

Ken Rhee, the ex-Navy Seal and YouTuber from South Korea, will be investigated by law enforcement in his home country for volunteering to join Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

Return to recover and for treatment

According to Reuters, the 37-year-old Rhee, who is also known as Rhee Keun, returned to Korea on the morning of May 27.

His arrival at Incheon International Airport in Seoul was broadcast live on television.

Speaking to the media present, Rhee said: "I haven't left the battlefield completely but came to recover from injuries."

He had sustained cruciate ligament injuries in his knees during an infiltration operation.

The International Legion of Territorial Defense of #Ukraine reports that #Korean volunteer Ken Rhee sustained injuries on the battlefield. He received medial treatment but will return home for rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/iut568K4lC — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 20, 2022

While in Ukraine, Rhee posted regular updates on his social media — even while he was in combat — and in a video posted to YouTube, described his injuries as non-serious, according to Yonhap News.

When he arrived back in Korea, Rhee was seen walking with a slight limp and had to be helped at times.

He told the media that he would have to undergo an operation and months of rehabilitation.

Facing investigations

Besides the members of the media, Rhee was also greeted on his arrival by 10 policemen, reported Reuters.

He said the police officers were waiting for him when he stepped off the plane, and he was told that he will be summoned for questioning after his one-week quarantine.

"I will cooperate in the investigation and receive punishment," he said.

Violated government ban and travelled to Ukraine

Rhee is believed to have gone to Ukraine without government authorisation.

He arrived in Ukraine sometime towards the start of March 2022, after the South Korean government's Feb. 13 decision to bar its citizens from travelling to the eastern European country.

In an Instagram post on Mar. 7, Rhee said he and a few others had initially considered leaving for Ukraine "through official procedures", but decided against it.

Rhee added that he expected to be "treated as a criminal" for ignoring the government's travel ban.

"If I return alive, then I will take responsibility for everything and receive the punishment I'm given," he wrote.

The post was edited and removed two days ago.

South Korea's foreign ministry subsequently filed a police complaint against him in mid-March for violating the Passport Act.

Could be jailed and fined

Those from Korea who go to Ukraine without authorisation could be jailed for up to one year and fined up to 10 million won (S$11,000).

Convicted offenders are also required to turn in their passports, where they could face challenges applying for a replacement.

According to Reuters, Rhee declined Ukraine's offer of citizenship and land ownership.

"I don't think it's right to take citizenship to avoid a fine or trial," he said.

No-fly list

Rhee's rehabilitation in Korea is expected to take three months, after which he said he wishes to return to Ukraine: "I want to go back... because the war has not ended, there's still a lot to do."

However, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has applied for an overseas travel ban for Rhee and placed him on a no-fly list, according to Naver.

YouTube personality

Rhee gained popularity in 2020 after a YouTube military series titled "Fake Men".

As a former Navy Seal, Rhee starred as a trainer who coached celebrity contestants to complete training designed for the navy's elite forces.

Related story

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from @rokseal/Instagram and screenshot from video by JTBC News/YouTube