SMRT: White smoke in train carriage at Kembangan station due to leaking air-con compressor

There were no reports of commuters who needed medical attention.

Syahindah Ishak | May 21, 2022, 10:31 AM

Commuters onboard an MRT train on the East-West Line had to disembark at Kembangan MRT station after white smoke appeared in one of the carriages.

The incident, which was captured on video and uploaded onto TikTok, occurred at around 5pm on Friday (May 20).

White smoke seen in MRT train

In the TikTok video, a number of passengers in the MRT train can be seen standing up from their seats and looking at the white smoke emitting in the background.

The video then cuts to a shot of the commuters standing on the platform at Kembangan MRT station as a staff member clears out the train.

@askfar_ Happened around 4.57pm 20 May 2022 @ Kembangan MRT station 😱 #sgviral #mrt #smokesmell #sgtiktok #tiktoksg🇸🇬 #fypシ ♬ original sound - Ask Far

In the video's comments section, the original poster said that there was also a burning smell detected in the train.

Following the incident, President, SMRT Trains, Lam Sheau Kai released a statement to the media.

Air-conditioning compressor leaked

As reported by The Straits Times and Yahoo, Lam confirmed that at around 5pm on Friday (May 20), white smoke was seen coming from one car of a westbound train at Kembangan MRT station.

As a safety precaution, station staff guided the commuters to disembark and board the next train.

"Our staff did not receive any reports of commuters who needed medical attention," Lam said.

He added that the affected train was withdrawn from service so that further checks could be carried out.

It was later found that the cause of the smoke emission was a leaking air-conditioning compressor that released Freon gas.

Top images via @askfar_ on TikTok.

