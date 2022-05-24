S'pore orders Jif's peanut butter to be recalled due to possible presence of Salmonella

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has instructed the local importer of Jif peanut butter to recall its peanut butter with omega-3, DHA and EPA.

The local importer is DKSH South East Asia Pte Ltd.

According to the agency's media release on May 24, the recall is ongoing.

Potentially contaminated with Salmonella

SFA was notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that certain batches of Jif peanut butter products could be contaminated by Salmonella Senftenberg.

As a precautionary measure, J.M Smucker Co, which is responsible for manufacturing Jif peanut butter, is recalling the affected batches of Jif peanut butter products from the USA.

According to Jif's website, the affected products have lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425 and the fifth to seventh numbers all end with 425.

The number 425 indicates that it was processed in the Lexington facility.

The product code can be found below the peanut butter's best before date indicated on the jar.

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella is a pathogenic bacterium that should not be detected in ready to-eat food products.

Eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, and eggs or egg products, or drinking unpasteurised milk can result in salmonella infections, where its symptoms include fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

SFA advises concerned consumers to seek medical advice

According to Jif's website, the peanut butter with omega-3, DHA and EPA contains peanuts and fish.

Its ingredients consist roasted peanuts, sugar, molasses, fully hydrogenated rapeseed and soybean oils, mono and diglycerides, salt, anchovy and sardine oil, tilapia gelatin, tocopherols and citric acid.

SFA advised consumers against eating the Jif peanut butter with omega-3, DHA and EPA.

Those who have consume it and have concerns about their health are advised to seek medical advice.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Other products that were recalled in 2022

