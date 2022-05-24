Back

S'pore orders Jif's peanut butter to be recalled due to possible presence of Salmonella

The Jif peanut butter with omega-3, DHA and EPA specifically.

Fiona Tan | May 24, 2022, 05:30 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has instructed the local importer of Jif peanut butter to recall its peanut butter with omega-3, DHA and EPA.

Image from Jif's website.

The local importer is DKSH South East Asia Pte Ltd.

According to the agency's media release on May 24, the recall is ongoing.

Potentially contaminated with Salmonella

SFA was notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that certain batches of Jif peanut butter products could be contaminated by Salmonella Senftenberg.

As a precautionary measure, J.M Smucker Co, which is responsible for manufacturing Jif peanut butter, is recalling the affected batches of Jif peanut butter products from the USA.

According to Jif's website, the affected products have lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425 and the fifth to seventh numbers all end with 425.

The number 425 indicates that it was processed in the Lexington facility.

The product code can be found below the peanut butter's best before date indicated on the jar.

Image from Jif's website.

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella is a pathogenic bacterium that should not be detected in ready to-eat food products.

Eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, and eggs or egg products, or drinking unpasteurised milk can result in salmonella infections, where its symptoms include fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

SFA advises concerned consumers to seek medical advice

According to Jif's website, the peanut butter with omega-3, DHA and EPA contains peanuts and fish.

Its ingredients consist roasted peanuts, sugar, molasses, fully hydrogenated rapeseed and soybean oils, mono and diglycerides, salt, anchovy and sardine oil, tilapia gelatin, tocopherols and citric acid.

SFA advised consumers against eating the Jif peanut butter with omega-3, DHA and EPA.

Those who have consume it and have concerns about their health are advised to seek medical advice.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Other products that were recalled in 2022

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Jif's website and by Fiona Tan for illustrative purposes only

S'pore man, 46, arrested after allegedly setting fire to a residential unit & hanging pork at another

He was arrested after a two-day operation.

May 24, 2022, 05:07 PM

Man forks out S$5,800 after son accidentally breaks 1.8m golden Teletubby display

"My son was motionless. He was staring down, looking at the toy," said the boy's father.

May 24, 2022, 04:59 PM

S’poreans & M’sians agree on Henry Golding's casting in 'Crazy Rich Asians' rather than Simu Liu

Solidarity.

May 24, 2022, 04:39 PM

Causeway Link's S'pore-Johor Bahru bus services will not accept cash payments from June 1, 2022

Take note.

May 24, 2022, 03:43 PM

Swensen's S'pore releases 'bak zhang' cake with pulut hitam ice cream & salted egg chocolate

Still made with rice... Sort of.

May 24, 2022, 03:32 PM

Ex-teacher of top school in S'pore jailed 15 months for molesting student, 15, who later took her own life

The victim felt that he had "broken her" and that she should "disappear and not exist" after he ended their relationship.

May 24, 2022, 03:23 PM

Family in Yishun can’t leave house after rare Crested serpent eagle crash landed on their doorstep

This could have happened anywhere else in Singapore.

May 24, 2022, 03:19 PM

Chicken rice in S'pore to get more expensive, some stalls may close temporarily

Chicken rice.

May 24, 2022, 02:19 PM

Stable housing crucial for single mums in S'pore to gain better employment, increase income: AWARE report

Stable housing allowed single mothers to maintain gainful employment and improve interpersonal relationships.

May 24, 2022, 01:52 PM

Starbucks to exit Russia, close 130 outlets

Starbucks opened its first store in Russia in 2007.

May 24, 2022, 01:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.