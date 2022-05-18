Back

Vaccinated travellers can enter Indonesia without need for pre-departure testing from May 18, 2022

People are also no longer required to wear masks outdoors.

Matthias Ang | May 18, 2022, 06:14 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Indonesia has removed the requirement for vaccinated travellers to show a negative pre-departure test, Reuters reported.

In addition, people are no longer required to wear masks outdoors.

However, masks are still required indoors and for public transport.

The announcement was made by Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on May 17, with the rules taking effect from May 18.

Separately, Indonesia's Health Minister, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, said that the moves were part of Indonesia's transition to living with the virus.

Covid-19 cases in Indonesia have been falling

Bloomberg further reported that Covid-19 cases in Indonesia have been falling although it is still monitoring if the number increases following the week-long Eid al-Fitr break earlier this month.

According to CNAIndonesia is currently recording between 200 and 400 daily Covid-19 cases recently, a significant decrease from the height of the second Covid-19 wave in March this year, when it was reporting more than 50,000 cases daily.

Thus far, Indonesia has recorded more than 6 million cases of Covid-19, and over 156,000 deaths from the virus.

With regard to vaccination, over 166 million out of the country's 270 million-strong population have been vaccinated.

The country's remaining restrictions, which are mostly limits on venue capacity and operating hours, will be kept in place until May 23 when the government reviews them once more.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Soekarno - Hatta International Airport Terminal 3/Facebook

'Carved doorway' photographed on Mars, but it's probably not a sign of life on the planet

Nope. The photo doesn't prove there are aliens on Mars.

May 18, 2022, 06:19 PM

Certis officer points out driver in Ubi has no parking coupon, driver argues that he just arrived

The driver parked less than 3 minutes prior to being approached by the officer.

May 18, 2022, 05:56 PM

Genting Dream to operate under new Resorts World Cruises, trips from S'pore start June 15

Resorts World Cruises obtained Genting Dream from Genting Hong Kong after the latter was wound up.

May 18, 2022, 05:35 PM

French police allegedly told Sharon Au they were 'too busy' to help her retrieve stolen laptop

Find My Mac detected its location 64km outside of Paris.

May 18, 2022, 03:56 PM

M'sian man shoots RM100,000 (S$31,626) from cash shooter gun while clubbing with model Gatita Yan

No idea who was left picking up the cash.

May 18, 2022, 03:24 PM

foodpanda customer spends over S$100 on groceries, only receives vegetables & a carton of milk

Online customer service did not make things better for this customer.

May 18, 2022, 03:15 PM

UK media freelancer based in S'pore fined S$6,500 for working without valid work pass

He had also written articles for Yahoo Singapore.

May 18, 2022, 03:07 PM

US army has 400 official UFO reports, Govt holds 1st UFO open hearing in over 50 years

The truth is out there.

May 18, 2022, 03:03 PM

Indian couple sue son & wife for not giving them a grandchild

The couple's lawyer highlighted that they did not marry off their son to live alone.

May 18, 2022, 02:42 PM

Crawford Lane barber S$6 haircut price unchanged last 20 years, never raised prices

The barber's wife runs a book store in the other half of the shop.

May 18, 2022, 01:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.