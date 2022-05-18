Vaccinated travellers can enter Indonesia without need for pre-departure testing from May 18, 2022

Indonesia has removed the requirement for vaccinated travellers to show a negative pre-departure test, Reuters reported.

In addition, people are no longer required to wear masks outdoors.

However, masks are still required indoors and for public transport.

The announcement was made by Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on May 17, with the rules taking effect from May 18.

Separately, Indonesia's Health Minister, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, said that the moves were part of Indonesia's transition to living with the virus.

Covid-19 cases in Indonesia have been falling

Bloomberg further reported that Covid-19 cases in Indonesia have been falling although it is still monitoring if the number increases following the week-long Eid al-Fitr break earlier this month.

According to CNA, Indonesia is currently recording between 200 and 400 daily Covid-19 cases recently, a significant decrease from the height of the second Covid-19 wave in March this year, when it was reporting more than 50,000 cases daily.

Thus far, Indonesia has recorded more than 6 million cases of Covid-19, and over 156,000 deaths from the virus.

With regard to vaccination, over 166 million out of the country's 270 million-strong population have been vaccinated.

The country's remaining restrictions, which are mostly limits on venue capacity and operating hours, will be kept in place until May 23 when the government reviews them once more.

Top photo via Soekarno - Hatta International Airport Terminal 3/Facebook