Free Tiong Bahru Bakery croissants & cold brew coffee at Raffles City from May. 27 - Jun. 12, 2022

From May 27 to June 12, 2022, Tiong Bahru Bakery (TBB) will give free croissants and cold brew coffee while stocks last at a pop-up installation outside Raffles City shopping centre.

In celebration of the homegrown bakery's 10th anniversary, the giveaway will be held at various times throughout the day.

At least twice a day

Here are the times when you can pick up your complimentary croissant and coffee, while stocks last:

8:30am to 10am (only on weekdays)

12pm to 2pm

6pm to 8pm

It's hard to miss the pop-up installation called "The Biggest Takeaway", which looks like the shape of the bakery's takeaway box and cup.

According to Tiong Bahru Bakery, the installation promises "fun interactive activities" and "exclusive deals and giveaways".

Visitors can write down their favourite TBB moments and drop them into the letterboxes at the pop-up.

They can also snap a picture at TBB's optical illusion exhibit.

For a chance to win exclusive TBB merchandise worth S$45+, share your creative picture or video of "a perfect moment" in front of the installation and tag #tbbbakingmemories on Instagram or TikTok.

10 lucky winners will be selected to win.

TBB "The Biggest Takeaway" pop-up

Address: 252 North Bridge Road, Singapore 179103 (facing Stamford Road)

Opening hours: 8am to 9pm

Dates: May 27 to June 12, 2022

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, This is a new job ad. If you’re good atleading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out

Top images by Tiong Bahru Bakery.