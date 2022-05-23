Back

Free Tiong Bahru Bakery croissants & cold brew coffee at Raffles City from May. 27 - Jun. 12, 2022

The freebies are given away at least twice a day, while stocks last.

Karen Lui | May 23, 2022, 06:34 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

From May 27 to June 12, 2022, Tiong Bahru Bakery (TBB) will give free croissants and cold brew coffee while stocks last at a pop-up installation outside Raffles City shopping centre.

In celebration of the homegrown bakery's 10th anniversary, the giveaway will be held at various times throughout the day.

Image by Tiong Bahru Bakery.

At least twice a day

Here are the times when you can pick up your complimentary croissant and coffee, while stocks last:

  • 8:30am to 10am (only on weekdays)

  • 12pm to 2pm

  • 6pm to 8pm

It's hard to miss the pop-up installation called "The Biggest Takeaway", which looks like the shape of the bakery's takeaway box and cup.

Image by Tiong Bahru Bakery.

According to Tiong Bahru Bakery, the installation promises "fun interactive activities" and "exclusive deals and giveaways".

Visitors can write down their favourite TBB moments and drop them into the letterboxes at the pop-up.

They can also snap a picture at TBB's optical illusion exhibit.

For a chance to win exclusive TBB merchandise worth S$45+, share your creative picture or video of "a perfect moment" in front of the installation and tag #tbbbakingmemories on Instagram or TikTok.

10 lucky winners will be selected to win.

Image by Tiong Bahru Bakery.

TBB "The Biggest Takeaway" pop-up

Address: 252 North Bridge Road, Singapore 179103 (facing Stamford Road)

Opening hours: 8am to 9pm

Dates: May 27 to June 12, 2022

Top images by Tiong Bahru Bakery.

