ICA seizes e-vaporisers & components worth over S$130,000 at Tuas & Woodlands checkpoints

3,200 electronic vaporisers (e-vaporisers) and over 17,000 e-vaporiser parts were confiscated by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers on May 9 and May 13, 2022, at Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints.

The joint media release by ICA and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) mentioned that the items arrived at the checkpoints via three Malaysia-registered lorries.

The estimated street value of the seized items is said to be more than S$130,000.

What happened?

A Malaysia-registered lorry transporting precast concrete was stopped for further checks at Tuas Checkpoint on May 9.

ICA officers examined the vehicle's cabin and found 8,520 pieces of e-vaporiser refill pods below a make-shift bed.

A similar smuggling attempt at the same checkpoint was uncovered on May 13, where ICA officers found 3,200 pieces of disposable e-vaporiser and refill pods disguised as a make-shift bed inside a Malaysia-registered lorry.

Separately on the same day, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint seized 2,700 pieces of e-vaporiser refill pods in bundles of rubbish bags.

The bags were hidden beneath the driver's seat and on top of the lorry's cabin.

The three cases were referred to HSA for further investigation.

Four Malaysian men aged between 27 and 52 years old are currently assisting with the investigation.

Several cases since April

Seven cases of smuggling e-vaporisers and their related components via Malaysia-registered lorries have been detected by ICA at the land checkpoints since Apr. 1, 2022.

Two of the perpetrators in one of the cases were sentenced to a week's jail and a S$1,500 fine while the rest were pending court actions or investigations.

ICA officers intercepted two attempts of smuggling 33,690 e-vaporiser pods and 400 e-vaporisers into Singapore between Jan. 22 and Jan. 25 this year.

Punishment for such offences

The Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act prohibits anyone from importing, distributing, selling or offering harmful and imitation tobacco products.

First-time offenders may face a fine of up to S$10,000 or a jail term of up to six months or both.

Second or repeat offenders may face a fine of up to S$20,000 or a jail term of up to 12 months or both.

All prohibited tobacco items will be seized and confiscated.

Top photo by ICA and HSA.