Suspected drug offender tries to escape capture by climbing out from 3rd-storey window

In an attempt to escape capture by officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), a suspected drug offender climbed out of her window on the third storey of a HDB block.

In a Facebook post by CNB which detailed the escape attempt, the suspect was said to have landed on the parapet on the second storey, before trying to scale down the wall.

She tried to continue her descent despite CNB officers warning her from the ground floor not to do so as she was risking serious injury.

An officer then quickly moved a trash bin nearby and placed it beneath her to cushion her descent.

She managed to land safely, and was placed under arrest and brought to the hospital for a checkup.

According to CNB's investigations, she was suspected to have consumed heroin not long before officers arrived at her location.

The penalty for possession or consumption of heroin in Singapore includes up to 10 years of imprisonment or S$20,000 fine, or both.

