Back

Suspected drug offender tries to escape capture by climbing out from 3rd-storey window

She managed to land on a trash bin that a CNB officer placed under her to break her fall.

Kayla Wong | May 28, 2022, 04:49 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In an attempt to escape capture by officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), a suspected drug offender climbed out of her window on the third storey of a HDB block.

In a Facebook post by CNB which detailed the escape attempt, the suspect was said to have landed on the parapet on the second storey, before trying to scale down the wall.

She tried to continue her descent despite CNB officers warning her from the ground floor not to do so as she was risking serious injury.

An officer then quickly moved a trash bin nearby and placed it beneath her to cushion her descent.

She managed to land safely, and was placed under arrest and brought to the hospital for a checkup.

According to CNB's investigations, she was suspected to have consumed heroin not long before officers arrived at her location.

The penalty for possession or consumption of heroin in Singapore includes up to 10 years of imprisonment or S$20,000 fine, or both.

Top image via CNB/Facebook

Team S'pore Pencak Silat coach, 33, dies in tragic accident in Bali less than a week after SEA Games

He is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

May 28, 2022, 04:28 PM

Dog petting cafe We Are The Furballs announces retirement of 3 dogs after being accused of neglect

One visitor to the cafe said that some dogs were limping or had fur falling out.

May 28, 2022, 02:32 PM

More than 240 million people tune in to watch Stefanie Sun sing in virtual concert

Her fans were happy to see her again.

May 28, 2022, 01:50 PM

Alleged cartels, price ceilings, & feed: How M'sia's 'self-sufficient' chicken industry was brought to its knees

The cost of running a chicken farm has risen dramatically in recent times.

May 28, 2022, 01:31 PM

10 popular duck rice stalls in S'pore to check out if you're looking for poultry alternatives

Braise yourselves.

May 28, 2022, 12:43 PM

20 people evacuated by SCDF after chemical gas leak at Sembawang industrial building

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

May 28, 2022, 12:15 PM

S'porean, 36, hospitalised with blisters & itching on genitals, arms & mouth after taking sex-enhancing coffee

His friend had given him a sachet, and he had tried it "for fun".

May 28, 2022, 11:44 AM

HK bubble tea store Cupfy now in S’pore, has low calorie drinks like Oolong Tea, Oreo & Salted Butter Milk Tea

An impressive selection of 27 drinks available, with more drinks coming soon.

May 28, 2022, 11:07 AM

From the brink of giving up to SEA Games glory: Silat world champion Iqbal Abdul Rahman

It took Muhammad Iqbal Bin Abdul Rahman 19 years to make his way to the pinnacle of his sport at the SEA Games and the Silat World Championship. What's next?

May 28, 2022, 10:44 AM

Ex-Navy Seal Ken Rhee faces investigations for fighting in Ukraine after returning to Korea

Both his knees were injured during an infiltration operation.

May 28, 2022, 10:19 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.