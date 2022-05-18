Cyclist jailed 5 months for punching man who filmed him assaulting another pedestrian

Sivarkarthik Bernard, 28, was sentenced to five months' jail on May 17, 2022, for punching a man who filmed him assaulting another pedestrian, reported CNA.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Two other charges of voluntarily causing hurt and harassment were considered by the court.

An argument on the pavement

Sivarkarthik was cycling on a pavement near Block 96A Henderson Road on July 22, 2021, at around 6:45pm.

A 63-year-old man was walking in front of Sivarkarthik while listening to a voice message from his phone.

CNA reported that the cyclist rang his bicycle bell but could not get the man's attention.

The cyclist then decided to narrowly squeeze past the man on his bicycle.

Upset, the man shouted at him and an argument ensued.

Both men hurled expletives and blamed each other for being inconsiderate.

The argument escalated and Sivarkarthik jabbed the man on his forehead, causing the latter to fall.

He continued assaulting the man with additional blows to his head and squared two solid kicks on the man's rucksack.

Pedestrians came to help

Two pedestrians saw the ruckus and one of them tried to stop the fight.

The other pedestrian, a 56-year-old man, proceeded to record a video of the incident on his phone.

Sivarkathik questioned the man about his intent but was answered with a question by the man instead.

The cyclist became upset and punched the man in the face.

He subsequently fell and Sivarkathik took the opportunity to jab the man several times on the head and only stopped when he realised that the man's face was bleeding.

The man tried to shield himself from Sivarkathik's punches by covering his head with his hands and did not fight back during the attack.

Suffered injuries

The 56-year-old man was brought to a hospital where it was revealed that he had a fracture on his eye socket, a haemorrhage in his eye and a gash on his face from the attack.

Sivarkarthik was arrested that evening after a pedestrian called the police regarding the incident.

He was ordered by the judge during the sentencing to compensate both his victims' hospital bills totalling S$1,1017.

Top photo via Google Maps