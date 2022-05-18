Back

Cyclist jailed 5 months for punching man who filmed him assaulting another pedestrian

Bystander who took out the camera became the victim.

Irwan Shah | May 18, 2022, 07:05 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Sivarkarthik Bernard, 28, was sentenced to five months' jail on May 17, 2022, for punching a man who filmed him assaulting another pedestrian, reported CNA.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Two other charges of voluntarily causing hurt and harassment were considered by the court.

An argument on the pavement

Sivarkarthik was cycling on a pavement near Block 96A Henderson Road on July 22, 2021, at around 6:45pm.

A 63-year-old man was walking in front of Sivarkarthik while listening to a voice message from his phone.

CNA reported that the cyclist rang his bicycle bell but could not get the man's attention.

The cyclist then decided to narrowly squeeze past the man on his bicycle.

Upset, the man shouted at him and an argument ensued.

Both men hurled expletives and blamed each other for being inconsiderate.

The argument escalated and Sivarkarthik jabbed the man on his forehead, causing the latter to fall.

He continued assaulting the man with additional blows to his head and squared two solid kicks on the man's rucksack.

Pedestrians came to help

Two pedestrians saw the ruckus and one of them tried to stop the fight. 

The other pedestrian, a 56-year-old man, proceeded to record a video of the incident on his phone.

Sivarkathik questioned the man about his intent but was answered with a question by the man instead.

The cyclist became upset and punched the man in the face.

He subsequently fell and Sivarkathik took the opportunity to jab the man several times on the head and only stopped when he realised that the man's face was bleeding.

The man tried to shield himself from Sivarkathik's punches by covering his head with his hands and did not fight back during the attack.

Suffered injuries

The 56-year-old man was brought to a hospital where it was revealed that he had a fracture on his eye socket, a haemorrhage in his eye and a gash on his face from the attack.

Sivarkarthik was arrested that evening after a pedestrian called the police regarding the incident.

He was ordered by the judge during the sentencing to compensate both his victims' hospital bills totalling S$1,1017.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Google Maps

Pilot records 53-sec video of strange UFOs lights over South China Sea

It could be drones. It could be missiles. It could be jetpacks.

May 18, 2022, 06:42 PM

'Carved doorway' photographed on Mars, but it's probably not a sign of life on the planet

Nope. The photo doesn't prove there are aliens on Mars.

May 18, 2022, 06:19 PM

Vaccinated travellers can enter Indonesia without need for pre-departure testing from May 18, 2022

People are also no longer required to wear masks outdoors.

May 18, 2022, 06:14 PM

Certis officer points out driver in Ubi has no parking coupon, driver argues that he just arrived

The driver parked less than 3 minutes prior to being approached by the officer.

May 18, 2022, 05:56 PM

Genting Dream to operate under new Resorts World Cruises, trips from S'pore start June 15

Resorts World Cruises obtained Genting Dream from Genting Hong Kong after the latter was wound up.

May 18, 2022, 05:35 PM

French police allegedly told Sharon Au they were 'too busy' to help her retrieve stolen laptop

Find My Mac detected its location 64km outside of Paris.

May 18, 2022, 03:56 PM

M'sian man shoots RM100,000 (S$31,626) from cash shooter gun while clubbing with model Gatita Yan

No idea who was left picking up the cash.

May 18, 2022, 03:24 PM

foodpanda customer spends over S$100 on groceries, only receives vegetables & a carton of milk

Online customer service did not make things better for this customer.

May 18, 2022, 03:15 PM

UK media freelancer based in S'pore fined S$6,500 for working without valid work pass

He had also written articles for Yahoo Singapore.

May 18, 2022, 03:07 PM

US army has 400 official UFO reports, Govt holds 1st UFO open hearing in over 50 years

The truth is out there.

May 18, 2022, 03:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.