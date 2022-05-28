HK bubble tea store Cupfy now in S’pore, has low calorie drinks like Oolong Tea, Oreo & Salted Butter Milk Tea

Here’s some good news for bubble tea lovers: Cupfy, a Hong Kong bubble tea store specialising in oolong tea, has recently opened in Singapore.

For the uninitiated, Cupfy’s beverages are brewed using tea leaves sourced from a plantation in Lugu Valley, Taiwan.

The brand utilises a special blend of red oolong that gives its drinks a unique aroma and taste.

Customers will be spoilt for choice as Cupfy currently offers an impressive selection of 27 drinks (with new drinks coming soon), from oolong-based drinks to taro, fresh milk and cold brew coffee.

We had the opportunity to head down to the store to sample some of their drinks.

Here’s a look at some of the drinks available.

Beverages

If you enjoy taro or oolong tea, consider trying the Honey Golden Taro Fresh Milk (S$6.80), which comprises fresh milk, taro balls and sweet taro puree.

Otherwise, opt for the Golden Taro Ball Milk Tea (S$6.20), made using taro balls and a special creamer that highlights the tea’s sweet and fruity taste profile.

The highlight of the Golden Taro Ball Milk Tea are the sweet, chewy taro balls that come in just the right size.

They were a delightful addition to the milk tea and complemented the sweetness of the drink well.

Each bite of the taro ball also provided a burst of flavour.

On the other hand, those with a sweet tooth can consider the Oreo & Salted Butter Milk Tea (S$7.40).

It was the sweetest out of all the drinks we tried and akin to having dessert in a cup.

The oreo bits were sweet and crunchy, and went well with the salted butter milk tea.

The texture of the drink is also thicker than your average milk tea once mixed with the cheese foam, which made us feel like we were enjoying a decadent milkshake.

Fans of Tie Guan Yin, a type of Oolong Tea, can order the Vanilla Creme Brulee Foam Top with Tie Guan Yin (S$7.30).

This drink is a popular option made with sweet and salty vanilla seed-infused cheese foam, roasted Tie Guan Yin tea and a torched caramelised foam top.

The drink is a sight to behold, especially when served in a glass cup.

It also has a smooth consistency and is a great option for those who prefer a drink that is not overwhelmingly sweet, despite its caramelised foam top.

Jasmine tea lovers can consider trying Cupfy’s Strawberry Smoothie with Original Foam Top (MyMyGiGi) (S$7), a smooth and creamy concoction of jasmine green tea and rosemary blended into a smoothie and topped with a foam top.

This blended drink is refreshing and has a thick consistency.

The taste of Jasmine green tea and rosemary is subtle, while the taste of strawberry stands out.

Interestingly, the Oriental Beauty Foam Red Oolong (S$7.40) is served with a tangy grapefruit zest topping which is apparent when you take a sip.

The drink itself features a red oolong tea base which reminds us of English breakfast tea.

On the other hand, the Aiyu Jelly Green Tea with lime (S$6.50) is now my new go-to drink on hot days.

The lime offers a refreshing kick while the aiyu jelly itself is full of flavour as it is boiled with green tea.

Besides these drinks, Cupfy has recently launched its Fresh Milk Series with drinks such as:

Fresh Milk Tea (S$5.60)

Honey Golden Taro Ball Fresh Milk (S$6.80)

Golden Taro Ball Fresh Milk Tea (S$6.60)

Low-calorie drinks with sugar alternatives

Those watching their waistlines will be glad to know that Cupfy’s drinks contain less sugar and are prepared using raw cane sugar or natural sucrose.

Alternatively, those who are conscious of the type of sugar that goes into their drinks can opt for maltitol.

Maltitol is a diabetic-friendly sugar alternative which offers the same sweetness as sugar, but with fewer calories.

‘Cup-Free’

Here’s a fun fact: Cupfy is actually a wordplay for ‘Cup-Free’.

As the brand prides itself in being environmentally friendly, they serve their beverages in glass cups instead of disposable plastic cups to play their part in supporting environmental sustainability.

Do note that drinks will only be served in glass cups at Cupfy’s store at One North, and all orders will be served in takeaway cups at Cupfy’s outlet at Aljunied.

Customers can also save S$0.20 if they bring their own cups or tumblers.

For takeaway orders and delivery orders, Cupfy drinks are served in paper cups and biodegradable straws.

A portion of sales made from paper cups for takeaways are donated to organisations supporting sustainability efforts.

How to order

Those interested in trying out Cupfy’s beverages can visit its store at GrabKitchen Aljunied or Grab HQ @ One North.

Here’s what the space Cupfy at Grab HQ @ One North looks like:

Alternatively, you may place an order via GrabFood and have it delivered to your doorstep.

To celebrate its opening, customers can enjoy S$3 off their GrabFood delivery fee if they spend a minimum of S$13, from now till the end of June 2022.

Find out more about Cupfy or visit their Instagram page here.

Cupfy at GrabKitchen Aljunied

Address: GrabKitchen Aljunied 110 Lor 23 Geylang, #02-08 Victory Centre, Singapore 388410

Opening hours : 11am to 7:30pm, daily

Cupfy at Grab HQ @ One North

Address: 3 Media Close, Singapore 138498

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 11am to 7pm (excluding public holidays) :

Top photo by Cupfy