Back

Former US President George W Bush calls Iraq’s invasion ‘brutal’ & ‘unjustified’ when he meant to say Ukraine

Bush was slammed by Americans on both ends of the U.S. political spectrum for his slip-up.

Matthias Ang | May 19, 2022, 09:51 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Former U.S. President George W Bush was filmed accidentally describing the invasion of Iraq as "brutal" and "unjustified" during a speech about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The incident occurred while he was speaking at an event in Dallas, Texas, on May 18, with a clip of the moment going viral on Twitter.

What exactly did he say?

Bush had been criticising the political system of Russia, saying that elections in the country are "rigged".

He further said that "political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated from participating in the electoral process".

He then corrected himself, saying:

"The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine."

The gaffe drew laughter from the crowd.

Bush could then be heard chuckling slightly adding, "Iraq... anyway" before saying, "I'm 75."

What were the consequences of the invasion of Iraq?

In 2003, when Bush was still president, the U.S. oversaw an invasion of Iraq on the grounds that it possessed weapons of mass destruction.

These were never found.

It is estimated that at least 200,000 civilians died as a result of the invasion, according to The Washington Post.

During the U.S. presidential election in 2016, former President Donald Trump called the war a "big, fat mistake" on the part of Bush and alleged that the justification for the invasion was a lie.

As for Bush's brother Jeb, The Washington Post further reported that when asked by a debate moderator in 2015 if the invasion was a mistake, the then-presidential candidate had also acknowledged it was wrong and based on "faulty intelligence".

Slip of the tongue draws backlash

Bush's slip of the tongue subsequently drew backlash online from both ends of the political spectrum in the U.S.

A former state senator for Ohio with the Democratic party, Nina Turner, described his speech as "sickening" as he laughed after having "admitted to being a war criminal".

Mehdi Hasan, a news host and liberal commentator on MSNBC described Bush's slip-up as "one of the biggest Freudian slips of all time", and said that he did not find it funny, given the casualties involved.

Meanwhile, Tim Young, a columnist from the conservative media outlet The Washington Times described Bush as "trash" after he allegedly "joked" about the invasion of Iraq, given the number of Americans who were "sent to die by him for a lie".

Prior to his slip-up, Bush likened Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to a 21st century Winston Churchill.

Bush is also known for his verbal faux pas throughout his career. His slip-ups have even resulted in the coining of the term "Bushisms", which encompass the various malapropisms and Freudian slips that he made publicly.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshot via Michael Williams/Twitter

Managing agent for Sengkang Town Council cites labour issues for not putting in new tender bid

The contract of the current managing agent will expire at the end of January 2023.

May 19, 2022, 07:10 PM

Balenciaga criticised for selling filthy garbage sneakers for S$2,590

Has high fashion gone too far?

May 19, 2022, 06:56 PM

Crave’s founder upholds family tradition of giving back by donating proceeds to charity this Hari Raya

Crave will donate part of their proceeds to help out the needy.

May 19, 2022, 06:55 PM

We bought & tried Jeanette Aw's S$60 brownies. Now we know why it's S$60.

This article is *not* sponsored.

May 19, 2022, 06:19 PM

S’porean, 29, living with ‘unseen’ rare incurable disease that will eventually render her paralysed

Despite the fact that Emily Ho suffers from a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness, the 29-year-old visual artist shares with us why she’s a lot stronger than you might think.

May 19, 2022, 06:09 PM

M'sian girl, 15, sent to ICU after teacher made class run 30 laps as some students didn't do homework

Collective punishment questioned.

May 19, 2022, 05:50 PM

Man accused of using marked playing cards, asks guests if they're trying to cheat him instead

Who is cheating who?

May 19, 2022, 05:38 PM

S'pore & Indonesia in discussions over new port in Central Java: Lawrence Wong

The location of the port has yet to be determined.

May 19, 2022, 05:10 PM

Lawyer who took upskirt photos & outraged modesty of colleague gets struck off the rolls

The man did not turn up for any of the disciplinary proceedings.

May 19, 2022, 04:57 PM

Local Chinese govts using funds meant for tackling poverty for mass Covid-19 testing instead: FT

China has voiced its confidence in maintaining its "zero-Covid" strategy while still being able to achieve economic growth.

May 19, 2022, 04:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.