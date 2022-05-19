Back

Astons Steak & Salad restarts self-service lunch buffet in S'pore, all-you-can-eat sides back

From S$15.90.

Belmont Lay | May 19, 2022, 03:02 AM

Load up on carbs, bring your friends: Now that good old buffets where you help yourself until it hurts are back, Astons has brought back its popular self-service lunch buffet.

According to a TikTok video on May 18, Astons Steak and Salad has revived its all-you-can-eat sides lunch buffet, where one main dish comes with all the unlimited sides you can eat in one hour.

@singaporebeauty Astons buffet weekday lunch #sgfoodie #tiktoksg #fyp #fypシ #wheretoeat ♬ That That (prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS) - PSY

According to the Astons Steak & Salad website, the main course comes with the salad sides buffet together with free flow soft drinks and ice cream.

Prices start at S$15.90 for chargrilled chicken to S$21.90 for sirloin steak.

As seen in the video, the spread shows why life is like a good buffet: Because you can always help yourself.

Again and again.

Marina Square

#03-145/146

6 Raffles Boulevard

Singapore 039594

The CentrePoint

#03-28/28A

176 Orchard Road

Singapore 238843

