Astons Steak & Salad restarts self-service lunch buffet in S'pore, all-you-can-eat sides back

Load up on carbs, bring your friends: Now that good old buffets where you help yourself until it hurts are back, Astons has brought back its popular self-service lunch buffet.
According to a TikTok video on May 18, Astons Steak and Salad has revived its all-you-can-eat sides lunch buffet, where one main dish comes with all the unlimited sides you can eat in one hour.
According to the Astons Steak & Salad website, the main course comes with the salad sides buffet together with free flow soft drinks and ice cream.
Prices start at S$15.90 for chargrilled chicken to S$21.90 for sirloin steak.
As seen in the video, the spread shows why life is like a good buffet: Because you can always help yourself.
Again and again.
Marina Square
#03-145/146
6 Raffles Boulevard
Singapore 039594
The CentrePoint
#03-28/28A
176 Orchard Road
Singapore 238843
All media via
