Anytime Fitness Tanjong Pagar apologises for Instagram story with racial slur

The Anytime Fitness outlet in Tanjong Pagar issued an apology after an Instagram Story with a racial slur was uploaded onto their Instagram page.

Racially insensitive

The Instagram Story in question shows the gym, with the caption:

"Let's gooo.!!!!! Im back n*gga..!"

anytime fitness crazy for this bro pic.twitter.com/ppWBchCwws — keyan 👒 (@nomoneysniper_) May 23, 2022

It was live for at least six hours before it was taken down.

The image has gone viral on Twitter, with at least 500 retweets and 1,000 likes.

Apology

Following the takedown of the Instagram Story, the gym followed up with apologies via a post and an Instagram Story.

The gym said that it has "taken action internally" with the staff member who put up the post.

It added that the "inappropriate and disrespectful" Instagram Story was posted by a part-time staff member.

"Please accept our sincere apologies as we take steps to improve ourselves moving forward."

Top image screenshots from anytimefitnesstanjongpagar on Instagram.