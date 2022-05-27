S'pore man, 33, slapped with fresh charge for raping woman, 61, at exercise corner while out on bail

A 33-year-old man was charged on May 26 with raping a 61-year-old woman while he was out on bail for other alleged crimes.

Offence took place at an exercise corner

According to CNA, Imran Syafiq Mohamed Rashid told the female victim, whose identity is protected by a gag order, that he had a knife.

He then raped her at an exercise corner between 5am and 6am on May 13.

The location of the offence was redacted in court documents.

Committed offence while out on bail

Prior to his latest alleged offence, Imran had been out on bail after being charged with a range of offences including housebreaking.

His bail was revoked and he has been on remand since May 14.

According to The Straits Times (ST), while appearing in court via video link on May 26, Imran sought bail.

He said that his mother was unwell and that her birthday was in two days.

However, District Judge Terence Tay rejected his bail request, citing the previous breach of his bail conditions.

In addition, Tay noted the escalation in criminal behaviour exhibited by Imran.

The 33-year-old now faces a total of 22 charges, reported CNA, for traffic offences, house-breaking, criminal trespass, voyeurism, voluntarily causing hurt, and rape.

He is set to return to court in July 2022.

If found guilty of raping the victim while putting her in fear of hurt, Imran can be jailed for between eight and 20 years, and be punished with at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Unrelated stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Mothership