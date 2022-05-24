Over 100 cannabis plants seized at M'sia plantation, former diplomat & son arrested

A former diplomat, 78, and his son, 53, were arrested after the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) seized 102 cannabis plants in the 78-year-old's property, reported the Malay Mail.

The police referred to the plants as "ganja trees" and said they were worth around RM61,200 (S$19,128).

The police also seized 1.02 kg of cannabis leaves and a bottle of liquid made of cannabis extract — worth an estimated total of RM2,750 (S$859).

A team from RMP's Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department raided the property in Pahang, Malaysia on May 21, 2022, at about 6pm.

Cultivating ganja

Several garden rows, believed to be used to plant ganja, were found by the authorities after the former diplomat was arrested, according to a source quoted by the New Straits Times.

The discovery of plastic nursery containers gave the authorities reason to believe that the former diplomat was venturing into ganja growing on a serious scale.

"An inspection behind the house and its garage saw police find 60 cannabis trees planted along the boundaries and eight more in a tent," said Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf in a press conference on May 24.

He added that the former diplomat tested negative for drugs after a urine test. However, his son tested positive and admitted that he had been addicted to cannabis since 2013.

The former diplomat admitted to the police that he used the two-hectare piece of land to plant cannabis trees since 2015, reported the Malay Mail.

He learned how to plant cannabis from YouTube and acquired cannabis seeds from various sources in Kuala Lumpur.

The 78-year-old also had eight dogs to guard his property.

Biggest seizure of ganja plants in Malaysia

The case is believed to be one of the biggest seizures of ganja plants in Malaysian narcotics history according to the Pahang police chief, who also shared that the majority of past seizures were of ganja plants in pots.

The former diplomat, who held the title of Datuk, reportedly served at various Malaysian embassies across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The names of the two suspects were not revealed in local media reports.

