Team behind Atlas Coffeehouse & Columbus Coffee Co opens new cafe at Tanjong Katong Road

Good news for Easties.

Lee Wei Lin | April 29, 2022, 02:46 AM

Those living in the East have one more café to add to their ever-growing list: Supernova.

Located along Tanjong Katong Road, it's the newest eatery from the team behind Atlas Coffeehouse, Columbus Coffee Co., Apollo Coffee Bar, Lunar Coffee Brewers and Neptune.

Nestled in the corner between Tanjong Katong Road and Boscombe Road, Supernova has seen a steady stream of customers since opening about two weeks ago.

Photo by Keith Yong via Google Maps reviews.

Photo by Susanne Meow via Google Maps reviews.

Those with furry friends will also be happy to note that Supernova has a pet-friendly area outdoors, so you can bring your furkids along if you don't mind braving the heat.

The food items on the menu are split into three categories - mornings (8am to 5pm), afternoons (from 11am) and night (from 5pm; unavailable on Sundays). Drinks (both alcoholic and otherwise), along with cakes, are available all day.

Their Fried Chicken French Toast (S$24.50) from the mornings menu is clearly a crowd favourite as Google reviews are filled with photos and praise for Supernova's version.

It consists of Shokupan french toast, fried chicken, hot maple and compound garlic butter.

Photo by Ivan Kuek via Google Maps reviews.

Photo by Susanne Meow via Google Maps reviews.

There's also the Steak Hash (S$26.90) which has steak, crispy potatoes, kale, red onions, organic sunny eggs and green sauce.

On the afternoons menu are options such as the Eggs in Meurette (S$24), Bacon & Pumpkin Rigatoni (S$21) and Wagyu Cheeseburger (S$22.90).

Come night, there are four different okonomiyakis for you to choose from - including one called Super Bae (S$18), which has gorgonzola, citrus honey, bacon crumb and chives. Mains include Chicken & Grains (S$25.90) and Fisherman's Stew (S$27.50); two desserts, the Sticky Date Pudding and Butter Tart (S$14.90 each) are also exclusively available then.

Supernova

Address: 266 Tanjong Katong Road, Singapore 437053

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm

Sunday, 8am to 7pm

Top photos by Susanne Meow via Google Maps reviews.

