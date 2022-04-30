Back

'Completely unacceptable': Shanmugam on trainee lawyers who cheated during Bar exam

He said that questions on the matter will also be raised in Parliament.

Zi Shan Kow | April 30, 2022, 06:49 PM

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam has said that the dishonest behaviour of several trainee lawyers who cheated during their Bar exams was "completely unacceptable", reported The Straits Times.

"Dishonesty is an absolute no-no"

Shanmugam took part in a fund-raising event in Changi by runners' club The Thaarumaaru Runnersran for the Singapore Indian Education Trust on April 30.

On the sidelines of the event, Shanmugam spoke to the media about the reports of cheating by multiple trainee lawyers.

Shanmugam said that lawyers stand in a position of trust with their clients, according to ST.

"Honesty, good behaviour, very high standard of conduct. [These are] extremely important, and dishonesty is an absolute no-no."

As the cases are still pending in court, he said that he wanted to be careful with his words.

Nonetheless, Shanmugam stated that their dishonesty is "completely unacceptable".

He said that questions on the matter will also be raised in Parliament.

11 trainee lawyers cheated during Bar exams

Singapore's Attorney-General (AG) had objected to the admission of six law graduates to the Bar after they were found to have cheated in what is known as Part B of the Singapore Bar Examinations in 2020.

In light of their cheating, the AG said they were not fit and proper for admission. The AG also noted their lack of honesty and integrity.

Justice Choo Han Teck had initially redacted the names of the six trainee lawyers to allow the process of recovery by the graduates to be carried out quietly and uneventfully.

He later reversed this decision and their full names were released on Apr. 27. Choo cited that it is better for them "to face the publicity than to hide from it”.

Another five law graduates were also found to have cheated in Part B of the 2020 Singapore Bar Examinations. The exam was open-book and held online.

The AG is considering their applications to the Bar.

Top images by Matthias Ang and K Shanmugam/Facebook.

