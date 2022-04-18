12-year-old girl missing since Apr. 16 night, last seen in Sengkang

A 12-year-old girl in Singapore has been missing for two days, since 10:15pm on Saturday (Apr. 16).

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Jasmine Ng Jing Yan.

Last seen in Sengkang wearing white t-shirt and grey pants

Ng was last seen at Block 187B Rivervale Dr. wearing a white t-shirt and grey pants, according to the Singapore Police Force.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255- 0000 or submit information online. All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

The police also appealed to people to call 999 if Ng is found.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force.