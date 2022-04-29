Back

Hong Kong man, 25, arrested after being seen dragging lover's dead body along street

He was seen dragging the body and a police report was lodged by a passer-by.

Belmont Lay | April 29, 2022, 06:21 PM

A 25-year-old man in Hong Kong was arrested after he was suspected of killing his girlfriend as he was seen dragging a board with wheels loaded with her body along a street in northern Hong Kong on Friday, April 29 morning.

Joggers along Tin Ha Road in Tin Shui Wai at about 6am came across the man and saw a pair of legs protruding from the rolled-up quilt that was wrapped around the body on the moving board he was dragging with him.

A passer-by made a police report and emergency responders arrived at the scene.

The Hong Kong police said the man was intercepted and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“The head of the deceased was wrapped with cling film and her hands were bound with a nylon rope,” a police spokesperson said.

The 25-year-old man was arrested for murder.

At least two separate surveillance footage also showed the man dragging the corpse on the road.

He was being held for questioning and was not immediately charged.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect and the woman used to be workmates and were lovers.

Victim

Suspect

A few hours after the discovery, at about 9am, the body was still put under a cover at the area it was found.

