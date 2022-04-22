S'pore man, 62, juggles work & caring for 30-year-old intellectually disabled daughter after wife gets Covid-19

A man in Singapore found himself in a difficult situation when his wife was hospitalised due to Covid-19.

Besides grappling with the fear that he might lose his wife to the disease, he had to take over his wife's duties as the main caretaker of their intellectually disabled daughter.

62-year-old Ng Chye Hock's story was shared in a video by Tzu Chi Singapore, featuring how the pandemic has brought about sudden changes to people's lives and how they overcome challenges that they faced.

The six-minute video was then reshared on TikTok and went viral on the social media platform.

Daughter unable to care for herself

Ng introduces himself and his family at the start of the video.

His family of three includes his wife, Ang Ah Choon, and their 30-year-old daughter who is intellectually disabled.

Ng's daughter is therefore reliant on her parents for daily routines.

For example, she is unable to brush her teeth and wash her own face.

In the video, Ng can be seen helping her on the toilet and securing her with a safety belt.

Ng also has to help her shower and cope with her monthly menstruation.

The 30-year-old woman also has epilepsy, falls easily, and does not have full mobility, which is illustrated by a clip where she drags herself on the floor from the bedroom to the living room.

Wife in critical condition after getting Covid-19

Ang was the main caretaker of their daughter, prior to contracting Covid-19.

Their daughter first tested positive for Covid-19, and Ang subsequently became infected with the virus as well.

As Ang had undergone an organ transplant before, her condition became critical, and had to be hospitalised.

Ang later had to be intubated as oxygen was unable to enter her body, Ng said.

Ng said he felt very "broken" when he received his wife's text that said, "I'm sorry, I'll have to make a move first," and choked up while sharing about this in the video.

He told Ang she couldn't leave and that they all have to keep on living to raise their daughter together.

He replied to his wife with a message that reads: "Dear, don't give up hope, you will get better. Our daughter and I cannot do without you."

Juggling work and caring for his daughter

As the sole breadwinner of the family, Ng works as a part-time house mover.

There was no one around to watch over his daughter when he went to work.

Hence, he took her out with him so he could "work with peace of mind".

While Ng delivered goods, his daughter would wait for him in the van.

Although he completed his work very quickly, he'd still be worried about leaving his daughter alone in the van.

According to the video, Ng does not have a consistent income as his monthly income depends on the number of jobs he receives.

He observed that his daughter enjoyed playing with books and other items while he was away.

Nothing has gone wrong with this arrangement, but he had a scare once.

Ng described:

"There was once when she was sitting in the van while we were on the highway. Our van was moving on the left side of the road. She suddenly went to pull the inner handle of the door and opened it. I was so startled, I stopped the van immediately."

Some people suggested Ng to temporarily send his daughter to a nursing home, but Ng said he'd rather "sacrifice a little" and take her along with him when he went out to work.

Ng added that his siblings offered to take care of his daughter, but he recognised that this is not just a "one-time thing" and it is not a long-term solution.

Ng candidly shared that he struggled to sleep during that period and questioned why God kept testing him.

Nonetheless, he proclaims his daughter as his biggest motivation, "Sometimes when I'm frustrated, she makes me laugh."

He also finds joy when she calls him "Dad".

Hired helper and wife returns home

With the help from the Ministry of Manpower, a helper was hired to take care of Ng's daughter.

After over three months of treatment, Ng's wife finally returned home.

Ang said her feelings about returning home are "a little complicated".

She had initially told the doctor that she wanted to go home only when she is able to walk.

However, the doctor told her that her recovery would take some time, and she may not be able to walk so soon.

Ang said she has been the one taking care of their daughter and expressed her initial worry about Ng's ability to do the job. That said, Ang is glad that "he's been taking care of her quite well."

She also shared that she has physiotherapy twice a week and hopes that her legs recover quickly so she can walk again.

Ng's family was also supported by volunteers from Tzu Chi during this period.

The video ends with an inspirational quote that Ng lives by: "People should overcome difficulties and should not be overcome by difficulties."

Top image via Tzu Chi video screenshots.