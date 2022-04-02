Back

S'pore actress Chantalle Ng nominated for New York Festivals TV & Film Award for 'My Star Bride' role

"Pretty surreal for a village girl," Ng said.

Ashley Tan | April 02, 2022, 12:41 PM

Mediacorp actress Chantalle Ng has been nominated for a New York Festivals (NYF) TV & Film Award for her performance in "My Star Bride".

"Pretty surreal"

The 26-year-old was nominated in the category of Best Performance by an Actress, she revealed in an Instagram post on Apr. 1.

Ng played the main character in "My Star Bride", Mei Fangcao, a Vietnamese girl from a small village who travels to Singapore as a Vietnamese bride in search of her long-lost sister.

In her post, Ng said:

"I never imagined that Fangcao will be recognized on a global stage. It’s pretty surreal for a village girl."

Ng also took the opportunity to credit her production team:

"...truth be told, I wouldn't have been able to make it without them."

According to its website, the NYF TV & Film Awards honours content in all lengths and forms from over 50 countries.

Awards categories include not just movies, but news and sports programmes, documentaries, and student-created content.

NYF TV & Film Awards' Jury includes Kevin Chan, a Senior Creative Producer at Mediacorp, Wai Thong Chow, the Managing Director of August Pictures Pte Ltd, and Donovan Chan, the Creative Director of Beach House Pictures, among others.

More about Chantalle Ng

Ng is the daughter of veteran actress Lin Meijiao, and is considered an up-and-coming rising star of Mediacorp.

She officially debuted in Channel 8's coffee romance "96°C Café" in 2013, and was also the 2018 Star Awards Newcomer awardee.

"My Star Bride" marks the first time she acted alongside her mother, Lin, on the same production.

Ng is also vying for the Best Actress award at the upcoming Star Awards 2022.

Top photo from chantalleng / IG

