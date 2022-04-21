Back

S'pore bus captain driving service 975 bus shows how creepy Lim Chu Kang roads can get at night

All in the mind.

Belmont Lay | April 21, 2022, 06:56 PM

TikTok is everywhere and a bus driver in Singapore has been using it to educate and entertain since January 2021.

Going by the @yourbuscaptain handle, he uploaded a video on April 20 showing a particular bus route on service 975 towards Lim Chu Kang that will give people goosebumps.

He drives that bus.

@yourbuscaptain 975 has always given me goosebumps 👻 #SGBus ♬ Paris - 斌杨Remix

Cheap thrill

For those who would like some cheap thrills, you can also ride bus service 975 from Bukit Panjang bus interchange, which goes all the way to Lim Chu Kang Camp II and then the Chinese cemetery.

As seen in the video, the bus will enter a certain stretch of road that does not have functioning street lights.

The bus driver is required to shine his high beam to ensure there is no one or other vehicles along the two-lane road at that time.

As seen in the video, the road appears secluded with virtually no cars coming from the opposite direction as well.

The bus will then make a loop and return to Bukit Panjang interchange.

Reactions

Reactions to the video have been positive.

Those who commented expressed genuine curiosity as to what bus drivers ought to do when something unexpected happens.

One person asked what happens if there is no one on board but the bell is pressed when heading towards an empty bus stop.

The bus driver responded with a laugh-cry emoji: "Please don't give any unnecessary thoughts to the bus driver."

One commenter said: "Heard from someone that the bus needs to stop and open the door at a certain bus top 'to alight someone'. Dunno how true is it."

In response the bus driver wrote: "Yes, correct. Open door for a few seconds then just say thank you. Close door move off."

Another commenter commiserated and said: "My uncle used to drive 975, he told me stories, it's so scary."

Other commenters played along and said service 975 bus drivers are the bravest, and that they deserve a hardship allowance.

Other interesting videos

The bus driver also provided other interesting insights in his TikTok videos on his channel, such as how they do not get lost owing to an accurate GPS map on the bus they can follow if in doubt.

@yourbuscaptain Here you go on how we remember our routes #SGBus #184 ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

